Tiger Nut Benefits: Here’s How You Can Add These Fibre-Rich Ingredients To Your Diet

What Are Tiger Nuts?

Tiger nuts have been used for many centuries and remain popular all over the western hemisphere. These fibre-rich tubers have known to possess more health benefits than one. These wrinkled, marbled-sized tubers comprise a flavour equivalent to both coconut and almond and earn their name from a tiger-striped exterior. While packaged tiger nuts are available in quite some supermarkets, they are also sold as tiger nut flour and tiger nut milk, which are great options for people who are on a gluten free diet. These tubers come packed with magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and vitamins C and E.

Let's Look At The Many Health Benefits Of Tiger Nuts:

1. High-fibre content

If you are looking to lose weight, then tiger nuts are your go-to superfoods. Tiger nuts have a large amount of fibre, which is beneficial for keeping your digestive system in check. Ingesting fibre regularly can end constipation problems. Moreover, the more fibre you eat, the more satiated you feel. This helps avoid over-eating and untimely cravings.



2. Magnesium-rich food

Magnesium is responsible for over 300 bio-chemical interactions in the body, which is why it is important to ensure that your body is provided with sufficient levels every day. Eating tiger nuts daily will help ensure that you get your daily requirement of magnesium, which will help in keeping your kidneys strong, prevent menstrual problems and maintains pH levels to avoid any infection in the body.

3. Works as a prebiotic

While tiger nuts are known to fight bacteria in your body, they also help assist your digestive tract by acting as a resistant starchy prebiotic. This can help people with problems like gas, bloating, et al. Eaten in healthy doses; tiger nuts relieve flatulence and diarrhoea.

4. May help control diabetes

Tiger nuts may be a great addition to your snacking hour. The insoluble fibre in these tubers may help control blood sugar levels, as it is a type of carbohydrate that doesn't raise blood sugar.



5. Loaded with antioxidants

Antioxidants help prevent any damage caused to the body cells by free radicals, otherwise known as oxidative damage. This damage can eventually lead to diseases like heart diseases. Tiger nuts are a great source of antioxidants like oleic acid and vitamin E that help protect your body from various diseases.

6. Powerhouse of potassium

Potassium helps contribute to proper functioning of cell and body organs, especially the heart. It is also responsible for maintaining proper regulation of muscle contraction, digestive functions and to control blood pressure levels.



How To Use Tiger Nuts In Your Diet?

Eat them whole

Tiger nuts are delicious and wholesome; therefore, eating a handful of them during snack time can help you prevent indulging in a heavy snacking. Tiger nuts are available either in peeled or unpeeled form; the peeled part is a bit softer and easier to eat. In fact, you can soak them in water for a few hours to make them softer.

Make tiger nut milk

For those who are vegan or are lactose intolerant can make tiger milk at home. While you can buy packaged tiger nut milk, it is best to make it at home. Soak tiger nuts overnight and blend them along with a vanilla bean. Use a muslin cloth to separate the milk from the pulp and you have the milk ready.



Make tiger nut flour

You can take the leftover pulp and dehydrate it to make nut flour. Tiger nuts are slightly sweeter, so they add a nice natural sweetness to recipes too.

Other Foods That You Can Prepare Using Tiger Nuts:

Tiger nuts pancakes

Tiger nut ice cream

Tiger nut cookies

Tiger nut bread

Do not forget to add some tiger nut goodness to your diet and enjoy adding a healthful new ingredient to your recipes.