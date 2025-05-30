You know the drill. The alarm rings, but instead of springing into action, you are mentally bargaining for "five more minutes". Your limbs feel like they are made of lead, your head is still stuck in dream mode, and even thinking about putting on clothes feels like a chore. Relatable? Welcome to weekday mornings. You have work to do, calls to take, deadlines to chase - and absolutely no time to laze around. That is usually when the search for an energy fix begins.





Yes, coffee is the default fix. But what if there is a more natural, kinder option that people have been using for generations? Say hello to turmeric-ginger tea. This humble, golden blend does more than warm your soul - it offers a steady energy boost minus the caffeine jitters. Here is why this homemade morning tea is finding a permanent place in so many kitchens.





What Causes Morning Fatigue? | Why You Might Feel Exhausted Even After Sleeping:

Still feeling wiped out after 8 hours of sleep? You are not the only one. Morning tiredness is not always about staying up too late or sleeping badly. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says it might be your body waving a red flag. According to her, here are some major reasons why you might feel completely out of it in the morning:

1. You Might Be Missing Out on Key Nutrients:

Your body needs fuel, and not just any fuel. We are talking about crucial vitamins and minerals. If you are short on these, your energy levels could take a serious hit.

Iron: Low iron? Your cells are starved of oxygen. Result: you feel wiped out.

2. Your Hormones Might Be Acting Up:

Melatonin, the hormone that manages your sleep cycle, can mess things up if it is out of sync. When melatonin is not doing its job right, your sleep might not feel like proper rest, and you wake up feeling foggy and tired.

3. Poor Oxygen And Blood Circulation:

When blood and oxygen do not circulate properly, your body builds up toxins and stress. This slows everything down, including your sleep quality, which means fatigue greets you first thing in the morning.





Why Haldi-Adrak Chai is the Morning Boost You Did Not Know You Needed:

Health Benefits Of Ginger:

Ginger is not just a cooking essential - it is also packed with gingerol, a compound known for fighting pain, fever, and bacteria. Then there is zingerone, a strong antioxidant. As per Healing Foods by DK Publishing, these elements help strengthen your immune system, aid digestion, and support a healthier gut. The result? You feel less bloated, more energetic, and ready to take on whatever your day throws at you.

Health Benefits Of Turmeric:

Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta says turmeric is loaded with curcumin, a compound famous for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and healing effects. This combination supports immunity, aids digestion, and helps cleanse the liver. All of which makes you feel less sluggish and more switched on in the morning.





How To Brew This 2-Ingredient Tea That Will Make You Forget Coffee:

Step 1: Take half a raw turmeric root and a half-inch piece of fresh ginger.





Step 2: Pour one and a half cups of water into a pan and bring it to a boil.





Step 3: Lightly crush the turmeric and ginger, toss them into the boiling water, and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes.





Step 4: Strain into a cup and sip slowly. Want a touch of sweetness? A little honey works wonders.





So, the next time you wake up feeling like you have been hit by a truck, skip the caffeine chaos. This turmeric-ginger tea could be your simple, soothing answer to morning fatigue. Just remember - moderation is key.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.