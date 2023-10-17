Carrots are the superheroes of the winter veggie squad, especially the vibrant red ones currently gracing every market stall. Whether it's the scrumptious mixed veg, the aromatic carrot pulao, or the indulgent carrot halwa, these versatile roots are game-changers. Not just delicious, they pack a punch of nutrition too, particularly aiding weak eyesight. But here's the catch: only fresh carrots bring that extra zing to your culinary adventures. Withered ones? They just don't make the cut. Fear not, we've got your back with these easy-peasy carrot storage hacks. But before we dive in, let's take a quick detour to explore the wonders these humble veggies bring to your plate.





What Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Carrots?

A powerhouse of nutrients, the humble carrot is not just another veggie; it's a treasure trove of health benefits waiting to be discovered.











1. Helps Manage Weight





Looking to shed a few pounds? Carrots are your go-to. Packed with fibre, they keep you feeling full for longer, curbing those pesky hunger pangs and preventing overindulgence.





2. Improves Digestion





Say goodbye to digestive issues. Thanks to its fibre content, carrots work wonders for your gut, aiding in smoother digestion. Whether it's soup or salad, these vibrant roots are your digestion's best friend.





3. Keeps Skin Healthy And Glowing





Carrots aren't just for your taste buds; they're a boon for your skin too. Brimming with Vitamin A and E, and antioxidants, these beauties fight off those pesky wrinkles and keep pigmentation at bay, ensuring your skin stays youthful and glowing.





4. Better Vision





Carrots are renowned for their high vitamin A content, which is essential for maintaining good eyesight. Including them in your meals can help improve your vision, particularly in low-light conditions.





5. Supports Heart Health





Carrots are a great source of potassium, which is essential for maintaining proper heart function. Additionally, the presence of antioxidants in carrots can contribute to reducing the risk of heart-related ailments by preventing oxidative stress and inflammation.





Now, let's get back to the main topic - how to store carrots for a longer time.





Here's How To Keep Carrots Fresh Longer: 6 Simple Tricks For Prolonged Storage:

1. Choose the Cream of the Crop

While picking carrots, steer clear of any blemishes or marks. Give them a whiff - if there's no aroma, ditch them. And remember, go for the medium-sized ones to avoid excessive stalk.

2. The Water Trick

Grab a container, give those carrots a trim from both ends and peel them. Pop them into the container and fill it with water. No need for fancy airtight stuff, any regular container will do. Just remember to change the water every 2-3 days for carrots that stay crisp for up to 15 days.

3. Zip it, Lock it

Peel, chop and store those carrots in a convenient zip-lock bag. Pre-cut carrots not only save time but also make cooking a breeze. Grab 'em whenever you're ready to get your chef hat on.

4. Boil and Freeze

For a longer shelf life, boil, peel, and cut those carrots lengthwise. A quick dip in boiling water for 3 minutes does the trick. Plunge them into cold water to halt the cooking process. Once dry, stash them in a zip lock bag, and into the freezer they go. Voilà! Enjoy carrots all year round.

5. Store in Sand or Sawdust

For long-term storage, consider burying your carrots in damp sand or sawdust in a container, ensuring they remain cool and well-ventilated. This method helps maintain their crispness and freshness for several weeks.

6. Refrigerate Properly

If you plan to store them for a shorter period, place your carrots in the vegetable crisper drawer of your refrigerator. Store them in a perforated plastic bag or wrap them in a damp paper towel to preserve their moisture.











Get ready to enjoy delicious carrot dishes for longer! These simple tricks will keep your carrots fresh and fabulous.