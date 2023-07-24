Intermittent fasting has piqued the interest of many due to its potential health advantages, including weight loss promotion and reduced insulin requirements in individuals with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This practice involves alternating periods of eating and fasting. While these findings are promising, it is crucial to approach fasting regimens for long-term use in individuals with diabetes with caution. Several small-scale human studies have observed the positive effects of intermittent fasting on weight loss and insulin requirements in individuals with diabetes. These findings have generated enthusiasm and curiosity among many. However, it is important to acknowledge that most of the excitement surrounding fasting stems from animal studies. Therefore, additional research involving humans is necessary to validate these results. When implementing fasting practices in clinical settings, it is imperative to rely on research outcomes from human studies rather than animal studies.

Also Read: Intermittent Fasting: Good Or Bad For The Ones Skipping Breakfast?

How To Practice Intermittent Fasting:

There are various methods to practice intermittent fasting, but the most common ones include:

1. 16/8 Method:

This method involves fasting for 16 hours and limiting your eating window to 8 hours each day. For example, you might skip breakfast and have your first meal at noon, then finish eating by 8 PM.

2. 5:2 Method:

With this approach, you eat normally for five days of the week and restrict your calorie intake to around 500-600 calories on the remaining two non-consecutive days.

3. Alternate Day Fasting:

This method involves fasting every other day, where you consume little to no calories on fasting days and eat normally on non-fasting days.





During the fasting periods, it is recommended to consume only water, unsweetened tea, coffee, or other non-caloric beverages. It's important to note that intermittent fasting should be approached with caution and tailored to individual needs, especially for individuals with underlying health conditions.

Long-Term Benefits And Cardiovascular Risks Of Fasting:

Extensive study and clarification are still required to fully understand the long-term benefits of fasting, particularly in reducing cardiovascular risks, especially in humans. While there is evidence from epidemiological studies, pilot interventional trials, and a few randomized trials suggesting that the benefits of fasting outweigh the potential risks for the average person, it is crucial to recognize that individuals with diabetes have unique needs that require careful consideration when initiating and maintaining a fasting regimen. It is important to understand that the benefits of fasting in diabetes management may take several months to years to become evident or experienced fully.

Also Read: Intermittent Fasting And Coconut Oil: How Are The Two Related

Maintaining A Balanced And Nutrient-Dense Diet During Intermittent Fasting:

In intermittent fasting for diabetes, it is essential to maintain a balanced and nutrient-dense diet. During eating periods, focus on consuming lean proteins, high-fibre carbohydrates, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables. This approach helps regulate blood sugar levels, provide sustained energy, and support overall health while following intermittent fasting protocols. Individuals with diabetes should consult healthcare professionals or registered dietitians to receive personalised guidance on incorporating intermittent fasting into their diabetes management plan.

Balancing Benefits And Risks In The Clinical Approach To Fasting:

Clinicians should approach fasting with a balanced perspective, acknowledging both the potential benefits and the yet unexplored risks in the context of diabetes management. However, with appropriate medication adjustments and regular monitoring of blood glucose levels, intermittent fasting can be encouraged and safely implemented among people with diabetes.





While intermittent fasting shows promise in supporting diabetes management, further research is needed to fully understand its potential benefits and risks in individuals with diabetes. It is of utmost importance that healthcare professionals closely monitor patients and tailor fasting regimens to meet their specific needs.

Also Read: Can Intermittent Fasting Help Reverse Diabetes? New Research Reveals

About the Author: Dr Amit Bhondve, MBBS, MD, FID (Diabetes), is a consultant diabetologist and thyroid specialist at Diab Ease (Advanced Diabetes and Thyroid Center).





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views.