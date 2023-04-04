Our body and health are the summation of many factors, including diet, lifestyle and genetics. Each and every component and hormone in our body plays an important role in maintaining good health. Insulin, for instance, is a hormone secreted by our pancreas that is vital for the regulation of glucose in our body. Some people often face a condition called insulin resistance, which may cause other lifestyle issues such as diabetes, low immunity, cholesterol and PCOS. While insulin resistance can be determined from a blood test report, there are certain symptoms that may be early signs that you have it. Here's all you need to know.

What Is Insulin Resistance?

According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Dutta, "Insulin resistance is described as a state when the energy from our food ingested and converted to glucose is not able to enter the cells of our muscles, liver and fat where they are converted to energy. [sic]" While short-term insulin resistance is not harmful, it may lead to problems like weight gain, diabetes, PCOS and high cholesterol if it remains unchecked.





Insulin can be regulated with supplements or injections, or even through the diet.

Hidden Symptoms Of Insulin Resistance

There are often some indicators or signs in the body which we tend to ignore but may signify a deeper problem such as insulin resistance. Recently, nutritionist Shikha Gupta took to Instagram to share some of the hidden symptoms of insulin resistance. "Insulin resistance mainly shows in the symptomatic ways than reports. Looking for detailed symptoms can help us cure many diseases that can be caused due to insulin resistance," she wrote in the post. Take a look:

Here Are Some Hidden Symptoms Of Insulin Resistance:

Brain Fog - If you feel that you are not able to focus and are quite forgetful, this may be a sign that your body is resistant to insulin. A short span of concentration is one of the hidden symptoms of insulin resistance. Increased appetite - Do you feel hungry all the time? Nutritionist Shikha Gupta says that in spite of having a filling meal if you still feel hungry then your body could be resistant to insulin. Stubborn Weight - If you are facing difficulty in losing weight and have a low metabolism, it could be correlated to insulin resistance. In this case, this condition could even affect thyroid dysfunction, as Gupta revealed in her post. Sleepiness - Tired and lethargic, especially after eating meals? Chances are that insulin resistance could be the cause. If you are always drowsy and sleepy, it could be a hidden symptom of insulin resistance. Crash of energy - Sudden fluctuations in energy could be another symptom of insulin resistance, as per Shikha Gupta.

Foods To Improve Insulin Resistance

Prevention and treatment of insulin resistance is definitely possible. With the right kind of diet and lifestyle changes, you can easily keep the insulin levels in your body in check. There are certain foods that you should avoid consuming, and certain others that would be good for those with insulin resistance.





