Gond katira has been a part of Indian kitchens for generations, especially during peak summer. From cooling drinks to homemade desserts, this translucent ingredient is often consumed to beat the heat naturally. Also known as tragacanth gum, once soaked, it expands into a jelly-like texture and is commonly added to milk, sharbat and falooda. But lately, gond katira has also found a place in modern wellness routines, with many people consuming it daily during warmer months. So what actually happens if you have gond katira every day for a month? Here's what your body may experience over time.





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Here Are 6 Things That May Happen When You Have Gond Katira Every Day For A Month:

1. Your Body May Feel Cooler And More Hydrated

Gond katira is widely known for its natural cooling properties, which is one reason it is commonly consumed during Indian summers. Since it absorbs water and expands into a gel-like texture, it may help the body retain fluids better. As per a research study published in the journal Polymers for Advanced Technologies , tragacanth gum - the main component of gond katira - has high water-holding capacity. Having it regularly may help support hydration and reduce feelings of heat exhaustion during hot weather.

2. Your Digestion May Feel Smoother

The gel-like texture of soaked gond katira contains soluble fibre, which may support digestion and bowel movement. As per studies, natural gums rich in soluble fibre can help improve digestive comfort and stool consistency. Drinking or eating gond katira daily in moderate amounts may help reduce occasional constipation and support smoother digestion over time, especially when paired with adequate water intake and balanced meals.

3. You May Feel Fuller For Longer

Because gond katira swells significantly after soaking, it can add bulk to drinks and foods without adding too many calories. As per a research study published in the journal Foods , soluble fibre-rich foods may increase satiety and help control appetite. Consuming gond katira regularly may therefore help you stay full for longer periods, which can indirectly support healthier eating habits and reduce mindless snacking through the day.

4. Your Energy Levels May Feel More Stable During Summer

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Traditional Indian food practices often include gond katira in cooling beverages during summer to prevent fatigue and dehydration. While research on gond katira itself is still limited, studies published in the journal Nutrients show that proper hydration plays an important role in maintaining energy levels, concentration and physical performance. Since gond katira is usually consumed with fluids, having it daily may help your body feel more refreshed and energised during extremely hot days.

5. Your Gut Health May Get Gentle Support

Natural plant gums like tragacanth are believed to have prebiotic potential, meaning they may help support beneficial gut bacteria. Studies reveal that certain plant-based polysaccharides can positively influence gut microbiota. While gond katira is not a probiotic food, including it regularly in your diet may contribute to a healthier digestive environment over time when combined with fibre-rich foods and proper hydration.

6. You May Naturally Reduce Intake Of Sugary Summer Drinks

Many people consume gond katira in homemade drinks instead of packaged soft drinks or heavily processed coolers. This simple swap may benefit your overall diet. As per a research study published in the journal Nutrients , cutting down on sugary beverages is associated with better metabolic health. If gond katira-based drinks help you avoid excess sugar intake during summer, this habit may support healthier beverage choices over the long run.





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How To Use Gond Katira At Home

Using gond katira at home is simple, but it needs a bit of preparation. In its raw form, the crystals are hard and need to be soaked in water before consumption. Once soaked, they swell up into a soft, jelly-like texture that can be easily added to everyday summer drinks and desserts.





Here's how you can include it in your daily routine:

Soak it overnight: Take a small pinch (about 1–2 teaspoons) of gond katira and soak it in a bowl of water for 8–10 hours or overnight until it fully expands.

Add to summer drinks: Mix the soaked gond katira into chilled milk, rose sharbat, nimbu pani or even coconut water for a cooling effect.

Use in desserts: It works well in traditional treats like falooda, kulfi or homemade puddings.

Pair with basil seeds: For an extra refreshing drink, combine it with sabja seeds, milk and a natural sweetener.

Keep portions moderate: Since it swells significantly, a small quantity is enough for one serving.

Consumed this way, gond katira can be an easy and refreshing addition to your summer diet without requiring complicated recipes. While it is not a miracle ingredient, it can be a refreshing and traditional addition to a balanced diet.