For many of us, our morning is incomplete without a cup of strong tea. At the end of a long day at work, in between a meeting, or during the rains -- a cup of chai can make any occasion better. A true connoisseur of the beverage will not just stick to one type of tea, given that there are several variants of the drink that are loved across the country and the world. One of the most popular varieties of tea is lemon tea or nimbu chai. To make lemon tea, all you have to do is squeeze some lemon juice into black tea. You can add some sugar and masalas to the drink depending on the taste.





In some parts of India such as West Bengal, people also add black salt to lemon tea. If you are someone who loves to sip on the drink once in a while, we have brought you five compelling health benefits that will inspire you to add the drink to your daily diet.

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Consuming Lemon Tea:

1. Immunity Booster





Lemon is a great source of nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, as well as potassium, and magnesium. All these elements play an important role in strengthening the immune system and protecting you from allergies and infection. The tea leaves also contain flavonoids and antioxidants that help in making your immune system stronger.

Lemon tea is a great way to load up on good immunity.

2. Skin Health





Lemon is rich in astringent properties, which makes it a superfood for the skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of the fruit also make the drink a good option to include in your diet. Lemon tea helps to control skin ailments such as pimples, acne, and eczema and improves your overall skin health.





3. Regulating Weight





Lemon tea is a good beverage to sip on if you are looking to lose a few kilograms. It helps in detoxing the body and aids in digestion. It also has several anti-inflammatory properties that keep the body fit.





4. Reduces Stress





This tea contains ample amounts of flavonoids, potassium, magnesium, zinc, copper, and antioxidants that help to boost brain health. A warm cup of lemon tea can help elevate your mood, reducing stress and leaving you more relaxed.





5. Combats Acidity





One of the most common digestive ailments is acidity and lemon tea is very effective in controlling its symptoms. In fact, lemon can be added to any tea -- that does not have milk -- to soothe acidity. It also contains ample dietary fibres that enhance gut health and regulates metabolism.





Here is how you can make yourself a yummy glass of lemon tea.

First, make a cup of black tea/ green tea.

Squeeze half a lemon in one cup of tea.

Add some honey or jaggery, a pinch of black salt, and ginger powder.

Stir and drink.

So, now you can add this delicious tea to your daily diet and do your bit for a healthier tomorrow.