Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds, have emerged as a superfood in recent times. You'll often spot them in grocery stores and other places, touted for their numerous health benefits. But have you ever wondered what happens when you incorporate sabja seeds into your daily routine? Specifically, what are the benefits of drinking sabja seeds water for a week? From improving digestion to aiding in weight loss, the advantages are numerous. In this article, we'll explore the amazing benefits of drinking sabja seeds water for a week, as shared by dietitian Shweta J Panchal.

Health Benefits Of Sabja Seeds | Here's How Drinking Its Water Can Benefit Your Health:

1. Will Keep Your Gut Happy

Sabja seeds have a high fibre content, making them excellent for digestive health. Shweta states that consuming them daily for a period of seven days can prevent stomach-related problems, such as bloating, constipation, gas and acidity. So, if you want to keep your gut happy, consider incorporating sabja seeds water into your diet.

2. Provide Relief From Menopause Symptoms

Have you been dealing with menopause symptoms lately? If so, a glass of sabja seeds water can provide relief. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), sabja seeds have a rich nutrient profile as they are rich in omega-3, calcium, and magnesium. Consuming them can aid in hormonal balance, thus reducing symptoms like irregular periods.

3. Protection From Heat Stroke

Did you know that sabja seeds water can also protect you from heat stroke? Yes, you read that right. The nutritionist explains that sabja seeds have a cooling effect on the body, making them great for summer. While drinking their water will certainly prevent heat strokes, you can also make a delicious smoothie or lemonade with them.

4. Good For Diabetes Management

Sabja seeds water is also excellent for managing diabetes. A study by NIH states that sabja seeds have the ability to slow down carbohydrate conversion to glucose, thus improving insulin sensitivity. It makes for a wonderful alternative to other sugary drinks that often cause spikes in blood sugar levels.

5. Aids In Weight Loss

If you're trying to lose weight, sabja seeds water could be your new best friend. Since they are high in fibre, they can keep you full for longer durations, preventing binge eating. Incorporating sabja seeds water into your diet can truly be a game-changer for your weight loss diet.

Now that you know the amazing benefits of sipping sabja seeds water for a week, let's find out the answers to some other questions you may have in mind:

Are Sabja Seeds And Chia Seeds The Same?

No, sabja seeds and chia seeds differ greatly. The former is native to India, jet black in colour, and has a slight basil taste. Chia seeds, on the other hand, are native to Mexico and are a mix of white, grey, and black colours.

How To Incorporate Sabja Seeds Into Your Diet?

There are several exciting ways to add sabja seeds to your diet. You can use them to make nimbu paani, a pudding, or perhaps even kheer. All of them taste incredibly delicious and are ideal to enjoy during the summer months.

Do Sabja Seeds Burn Belly Fat?

Sabja seeds can help burn belly fat when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise. If you rely solely on them, you won't see the desired results.

Sabja seeds make for an excellent addition to your diet. Whip up their water and sip it every day for the next seven days to transform your health. Stay fit and healthy!