Staying hydrated is one of the simplest ways to support overall health, but many people focus only on the quantity of water they drink. The timing of your water intake often gets overlooked. From drinking water with meals to gulping down large amounts at once, everyday hydration habits can vary widely. According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda follows certain practices around water consumption that focus not just on how much you drink, but also when you drink it. She shares some simple hydration habits that may help you drink water more mindfully.





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What Is The Right Way To Drink Water?

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According to Dimple Jangda, hydration is not just about meeting your daily water intake. Since the human body is made up largely of water, she says following the right hydration habits may help support overall well-being. Here are the water-drinking practices she recommends:

Start Your Day With Warm Water

Jangda recommends beginning your morning with around 200 ml of warm water. According to her, cold water first thing in the morning may dampen the digestive fire, or Agni. She also suggests adding ginger, rock salt and a pinch of cinnamon to warm water to support metabolism.

Drink A Glass Of Water Before Showering

Another practice Jangda recommends is drinking one glass of water before taking a shower. According to her, this may help improve circulation and prevent fainting.

Avoid Drinking Water During Meals

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Jangda advises drinking one glass of water around 30 minutes before eating and another glass about one hour after finishing your meal. According to her, drinking water during meals may dilute digestive enzymes and cause bloating.





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Sip Water Throughout The Day

Instead of drinking large amounts of water at once, Jangda recommends sipping it throughout the day. She also suggests finishing around 1.5 litres of water before 4 pm and another half litre by sunset. After sunset, she recommends drinking water only in small sips if you feel thirsty.

How Much Water Should You Drink Before Bed?

According to Jangda, it is best to limit your water intake to about half a glass before bedtime. According to Dimple Jangda, the focus should not only be on drinking enough water but also on drinking it at the right time. From starting the day with warm water to avoiding water during meals and sipping it throughout the day, these are the hydration practices she recommends following.