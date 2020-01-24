Shilpa Shetty's Spinach Dal Recipe Is Perfect Healthy Weekend Treat

Shilpa Shetty's new Spinach Dal recipe is the perfect high-protein addition to your meal.

Leafy greens are undoubtedly one of the healthiest ingredients one can have, but we all struggle for ways to include it in our meals. Whether it is had with paneer as a stuffing in rotis or parathas, leafy greens such as saag and spinach tend to get a little boring. But how to include these vital foods in our diet in a brand new way? This spinach dal recipe by Shilpa Shetty is unbelievably delicious, and is probably one of the tastiest ways to consume the healthy green vegetable. Take a look:





Bollywood fitness diva Shilpa Shetty, who swears by the fitness mantra, "Swasth Raho, Mast Raho" has shared a new recipe of Spinach Dal on her Instagram handle. The recipe combines the comforting goodness of toor dal with the healthy leafy green spinach. It was an innovative recipe, which had the health benefits of both dal and spinach in a single dish. Shilpa Shetty said that the dish could be had with steamed rice or rotis, or even by itself as a solo meal.





Spinach dal with rice is the perfect recipe for those on a high-protein diet.

Both the main ingredients of the dish, spinach and toor dal have a number of advantages associated with them. Spinach, for instance, is known to improve bone health and contains a high level of antioxidants. It also has significant impact on reducing the risk of certain kinds of cancer, as well as maintaining good heart health. Spinach is packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body in many ways. Similarly, toor dal too is a great source of healthy carbohydrates and proteins. It benefits the maintenance and growth of the body in general and is also known to reduce blood pressure thanks to its high potassium content. The consumption of the dal may also aid weight loss since it maintains the feeling of being full for longer.





So, if you're looking for a recipe to make at home this weekend, that is delicious to taste and advantageous from the health perspective too, try making this Spinach Dal!







