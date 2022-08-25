Healthy eating and healthy living go hand-in-hand. Especially post pandemic, the whole world is stressing on the importance of nutrition and immunity. If you search it on the internet, you will also find multiple write-ups on what to eat and what to drink to stay fit and nourished. So much information often leave us confused about what to follow and which one to give a skip. Much relatable? This is why, we bring you a list of nutrition tips, suggested by the World Health Organisation. WHO took to its official Twitter handle to share a thread of tips and tricks and wrote alongside, "A healthy diet helps to protect from malnutrition, overweight & obesity, as well as noncommunicable diseases such as #diabetes, heart disease, stroke and #cancer." The post further reads, "For optimal health, remember these tips to adopt healthier ways of eating and drinking."

Take a look:







WHO further shared detailed pointers on each of the tips and explained the reasons to opt for healthy eating and drinking. Find it below.

Here're 4 WHO-Recommended Nutrition Tips To Follow:

Diet Tip 1: Cut back on salt and limit sugar:

According to WHO, limiting salt and sugar intake helps reduce the risk of various noncommunicable diseases, including weight gain, diabetes and more. Take a look at the tweet below:





Diet Tip 2: Watch your fat intake:

The organisation further states that it is very important to limit or cut down on saturated fat and trans-fat intake. Excess fat intake may lead to diseases like hypertension, health problems and more. Find the detailed post below:





Diet Tip 3: Think about balanced diet:

It is the key to healthy living. Meal comprising good amount on healthy carbs, fats, fibre, protein and essential minerals and vitamins helps keep us immuned and nourish us from within. This further helps in body's overall growth. Watch the post below:





Diet Tip 4: Be mindful of what you drink:

We agree, it is very important to stay hydrated; but also need to keep a check on what we drink. While water, fresh juice etc are good for health, sugary drink, alcohol and excess caffeine work negatively on our body. Read the post below:











Now that you know what basic rules to follow for healthy living, we suggest, start following them today and enjoy a fit and nourished life. But remember, moderation is the key!