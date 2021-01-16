Karisma Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Love Coffee

These Bollywood celebrities can't do without their favourite cuppa.

Coffee is a beverage which enjoys a fan-following across the world. Whether it's Java chip or Mocha, latte or Cappuccino, there's no dearth of wonderful recipes out there. Coffee isn't just a shot of energy to rev up your day, it's a sinful and comforting brew which can instantly recharge your mood. Caffeine addicts love the beverage so much, they can't imagine starting their day without it. Bollywood celebrities too confess their love for the humble drink every now and then. From Karisma Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, there are so many celebrities who can't help but admit to their coffee addiction.





Here Are 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Love Coffee:

1. Karisma Kapoor





Karisma Kapoor is someone who is a staunch coffee addict. A cursory glance through her Instagram profile will reveal how much she adulates the beverage. She keeps sharing relatable coffee memes on her Instagram stories too, much to her followers' delight.





2. Bhumi Pednekar

The actor is known to be one of the biggest self-confessed coffee lovers. We spot her pictures savouring a refreshing 'cup of Joe' quite often in the morning. Bhumi Pednekar even shared on Instagram how she adds a little bit of ghee to her coffee for a healthy morning fix.





3. Shahid Kapoor





Shahid Kapoor's love for coffee is no secret in tinsel town. The actor reportedly carries a mug of coffee along with him wherever he goes, whether on shoot or for a run.





4. Kareena Kapoor Khan





Looks like both the Kapoor sisters share a love for coffee! Not just Karisma Kapoor, even Kareena Kapoor Khan is a huge fan of the refreshing beverage. Her Instagram followers were delighted to see her savouring a freshly-brewed cuppa in bright sunshine in the midst of the mountains while on vacation.





5. Alia Bhatt





"But first, coffee," read Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram story. The actor never shies away from confessing her love for food in general, and coffee too is very high up on her list of favourite foods.





One thing is for sure, the love for coffee is simply unparalleled and these celebrities are living proof. Did we miss your favourite celebrity in the list of Bollywood's coffee lovers? Tell us in the comments below!







