You may have seen it while scrolling through Instagram or heard celebs casually mention it on a podcast. But what does it actually do? Oil pulling is trending once again, but it is definitely not something new. This oral care practice has roots in ancient Ayurvedic routines that go back hundreds of years. A quick online search tells you the basics - it involves swishing oil in your mouth every morning for fresher breath, whiter teeth and better oral health. But does oil pulling really work, or is it just another wellness trend making the rounds online? Let us break it down.

What Is Oil Pulling? How Does It Work?

As per an article published in the journal Nature, "This is the practice of swirling oil around your mouth and then spitting it out." This old-school oral hygiene trick usually involves using coconut oil, sunflower oil or sesame seed oil. You are meant to swish the oil "for 5 to 20 minutes, so that the edible oil is pulled through the teeth and mouth".

Does Oil Pulling Work?

Oil pulling is not one of those random DIY tricks that just popped up from nowhere. According to the Cleveland Clinic, even though oil pulling cannot replace brushing and flossing twice a day, it does offer some real benefits, thanks to the nutrients in the oils used. A 2017 study in the International Journal of Health Sciences also says that in rural areas and developing regions, where proper oral care is not always available, oil pulling can be an affordable way to support better dental health.

Here Are 4 Health Benefits Of Oil Pulling:

Yoga and Ayurveda expert Anushka Parwani recently shared some reasons why she swears by oil pulling. Here are some of the key benefits she mentioned.

1. Detoxifies the mouth:

When you swish the oil around, it helps trap germs and toxins, which you then spit out. This makes space for the good bacteria to thrive, reduces inflammation and helps improve your oral health.

2. Reduces bad breath:

A dry mouth is often the reason for bad breath. Oil pulling naturally keeps the mouth moist and prevents that dry feeling.

3. Strengthens gums and teeth:

A study in the European Journal of Dentistry found that oil pulling lowers gingivitis, which is an early stage of gum disease. It helps soothe the bacteria and inflammation, and the oil also reduces acidity levels in the mouth, keeping your enamel safer.

4. Improves digestion:

Some oils have anti-inflammatory properties, and swishing them in the morning gets the saliva flowing, which helps your digestion. Plus, it clears out toxins before they have a chance to enter your body.





What Is The Right Way To Do Oil Pulling?

Anushka Parwani also shared a quick guide to do it the right way if you want to get the full benefits.





Step 1. Brush your teeth.

Step 2. Clean your tongue.

Step 3. Take a bottle of cold-pressed coconut oil.

Step 4. Pour 1 tbsp into your mouth.

Step 5. Either tilt your head up or swish the oil from side to side. Do this for 10-15 minutes each morning.

Step 6. Spit it out into a cup and throw it away. Do not spit it in the sink, or it might clog the pipes.

The Bottom Line:

Oil pulling can support your oral health if done right. But always remember, it is an addition, not a replacement, for brushing, flossing or visiting a dentist. It is always best to check with a healthcare professional for advice based on your specific oral care needs.