What's the one thing we love the most about winters? One of the most common replies is the variety of fruits and vegetables the season brings along. From fresh carrots and turnips to leafy greens - our vegetable baskets get packed with different colourful winter produce. One such popular winter vegetable is hara chana (green chickpeas). Commonly referred to as chholia, it tastes amazing and offers a range of health benefits too. Hara chana looks and tastes exactly like kala chana with a striking difference in colour.

Health Benefits Of Hara Chana: Why To Add Green Chickpeas In Your Winter Diet:

Much like chickpeas and kala chana, green chickpeas too have a rich nutrient profile. Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to her Instagram to speak at length about the health benefits of including green chickpeas in our winter diet. "There are a plethora of "Green Winter vegetables'', but there is one vegetable that is not talked about a lot - green chickpeas, also known as chholia or hare chaney are my favourite. Green chickpeas are a popular part of the family of legumes and when it comes to nutrition and health benefits that a portion of food can offer the human body, choliyas benefits are powerful and plentiful," she wrote alongside the post.

Here're 5 Dietician-Approved Benefits Of Green Chickpeas:

1. Helps In Weight Loss:





Green chickpea is a storehouse of fibre. Eating foods with high fibre content helps in reaching satiety faster (fullness post-meal). This satiating effect lasts longer since fibre-rich foods require a longer time to chew and digest in the intestinal system. The satiating effect of the high fibre and protein content of green chickpea may help with weight management.





2. Rich Source Of Folate:





Lentils are a fierce folate provider. Green chickpea is rich in vitamin B9 or folate, which may help elevate mood and manage anxiety and depression.





3. Reduces Cancer Risk:





Butyrate is a compound produced from the consumption of chickpea among healthy adults. Butyrate is reported to suppress cell proliferation and induce apoptosis, which may reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.





4. Supports Heart Health:





The high mineral content in hara chana - such as magnesium and potassium - support cardiac health and prevent high blood pressure. It also contains a plant sterol called sitosterol that interferes with the body's absorption of cholesterol and thereby can help to lower blood cholesterol levels.





5. Boost Hair Growth:





While the deficiency of protein can lead to a slew of problems, such as hair fall, hair thinning and hair breakage, consuming food items like green chickpeas (that is loaded with protein) can boost hair growth and can also help in enhancing the quality.





Considering the above factors, we suggest including green chickpeas in your daily diet for overall health benefit. "Eat them fresh, dried, raw, steamed, or cooked but do add this wonderful vegetable to your winter diet before it goes out of season," concludes nutritionist Lovneet Batra.





We also bring you a delicious hara chana recipe that can be a great inclusion in your winter meals. It's called hara chana masala. The dish is easy to make and tastes delicious. Click here for the hara chana masala recipe.