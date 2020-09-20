This Delicious, Protein-Rich Chickpea Kebab Is All About Guilt-Free Snacking (Recipe Inside)

It makes an ideal option for the ones who prefer keeping a check on their daily calorie intake

Highlights Chickpea kebab recipe includes the goodness of sweet potato

This protein-rich dish offers a kick of flavour to our palate

Chickpea kebab is ideal for the ones who prefer keeping check on calorie

We all are aware of those 5pm hunger pangs. It is that time of the day when our palate craves for some spicy, greasy and decadent food for snacking. Some of the popular examples are samosa, pakoda, rolls, kebabs etc. While these foods satisfy our soul to the core, the calories they bring along may lead to weight gain and other lifestyle issues. But that doesn't mean we have to give up on our favourite snacks! Instead, we must try to tweak the recipes to give them a healthy spin. For instance, you may replace the fatty food ingredients with healthier alternatives.





We bring you a healthy kebab recipe that includes the goodness of protein-packed chickpea and sweet potatoes (instead of regular potatoes). While chickpea is known to boost metabolism, sweet potato keeps one full for longer time. Besides offering a kick of flavours to our palate, this snack makes an ideal option for the ones who prefer keeping a check on their daily calorie intake. It also includes several essential vitamins and minerals to our diet (courtesy: sweet potato).





You can enjoy the chickpea kebabs as is or can prepare veg burger by using it as a patty. What are you waiting for? Rush to the kitchen and prepare yourself a couple of crunchy and delectable chickpea kebabs.

Here's The Recipe For Protein-Rich Chickpea Kebab:

Ingredients:

1 cup boiled chickpea





2 boiled sweet potatoes





1 tablespoon ginger-chilli paste





1 tablespoon freshly chopped coriander leaves





2 teaspoons roasted jeera-dhana-red chilli powder





2 teaspoons rice flour





1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder





1-2 tablespoon roasted peanuts, crushed





Salt, as per taste





1 teaspoon black pepper





Oil, to shallow fry





Method:

Step 1. De-skin and mash the sweet potatoes well. Make sure, no lump remains.





Step 2. Add boiled chickpea, and all the other ingredients to the mashed sweet potato, except maida and oil. Mix everything together with hand.





Step 3. Add rice flour and prepare soft and moist dough.





Step 4. Take small potions from the dough and give a kebab-like shape.





Step 5. Heat some oil in and shallow fry the kebabs on a medium flame, till both the sides turn golden brown in colour.





Serve the crispy chickpea kebabs with some mint chutney by the side. Happy snacking!







