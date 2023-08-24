Indigestion is a major concern among people world-wide. You will often find yourself complaining of irriated stomach, heart burn and acidity, and it is surely not a great feeling. Subsequently, you reach out for digestive pills and sodas for instant relief. But that's not a feasible solution to the problem in the longer run. Instead, you should look for the source and nip the issue in the bud. And we will help you with this. We delved into the matter and got some interesting insights on the reasons for indigestion, shared by nutritionist Lovneet Batra. Let's take you through.

Understanding the culprits behind this common issue can help us make smarter choices for a happier gut," the nutritionist states in her post on Instagram.

Why Do You Suffer From Digestive Issues: 11 Reasons For Indigestion:

1. Overeating: Eating too much or eating too quickly can overwhelm your digestion, causing indigestion.

2. Spicy Foods: Spices and chillies can irritate your stomach lining, potentially leading to indigestion.

3. Acidic Foods: Citrus fruits, tomatoes, and acidic drinks might boost stomach acid and indigestion.

4. Smoking: Smoking isn't just bad for your lungs; it can also worsen your digestion and cause indigestion.

5. Caffeine and Alcohol: Too much caffeine and alcohol can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, which keeps stomach acid down, causing indigestion and heartburn.

6. Stress and Anxiety: Emotional stress can mess with your digestion and trigger indigestion.

7. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): Chronic acid reflux can mean ongoing indigestion and heartburn.

8. Medications: Certain medicines like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can irritate your stomach and lead to indigestion.

9. Peptic Ulcers: These open sores on the stomach or duodenum lining can result in indigestion, particularly after eating.

10. Gallstones: Gallstones blocking a duct can lead to indigestion and pain.

11. Digestive Disorders: Conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastritis, and celiac disease can also cause indigestion.

Have you been suffering from indigestion lately? If yes, then we have the perfect home remedies for you. Take a look.

3 Drinks To Help You Boost Digestion:

1. Ginger Tea:

In the world of spices, ginger tea holds a crucial stance. Apart from doing wonders for your health, ginger tea is a treasure trove of relief for digestive ailments. Click here to read in detail.

2. Hing Ajwain Water:

Hing ajwain water is very well known for battling stomach-related problems including stomach pain, gas, bloating, and acidity. This homemade remedy has occupied its place in the Indian household for ages. Read here

3. Coriander water:

Coriander seed is one of the oldest spices and it is very well known to do wonders. It is extremely helpful in problems like constipation and indigestion. Click here for more details.





