Indigestion And Constipation? Here's How A Glass Of Coriander Water May Help 

There are a certain things you cannot talk about very openly in public. Indigestion and constipation are two such common problems we do not speak about as often as we should. According to a study, about 22 percent of Indians are constipated. Keeping constipation and digestive issues a hush-hush affair has led to a lot of confusion over the years. There are a plenty of home remedies to soothe an upset tummy, but you never know which ones are actually effective. In such a case, it is always safe to visit the doctor or stick to remedies that make use of natural ingredients. Coriander is one such ingredient that is known to solve a host of tummy problems naturally.





Coriander is one of the oldest spices known to mankind. It also finds a mention in many Biblical texts and has been a popular spice across many cuisines around the world. Ayurveda adopted coriander's healing benefits and developed many healing concoctions which made coriander even more popular in Indian kitchen cabinets. Coriander is known to keep blood pressure and blood sugar levels in check. Moreover, it may help improve eyesight and boost skin health naturally. Both coriander leaves and coriander seeds are excellent for digestion and soothing queasy stomach. Coriander has active compounds that stimulate the digestive enzymes and juices, which help support healthy digestion, prevent flatulence, gas production, bloating and nausea.





According to Amol Ghosh, Clinical Tutor (Rtd), N.R.S. Hospital, Kolkata, coriander seeds are teeming with anti-oxidant properties and dietary fibre that facilitate liver function and bowel movements. Coriander seeds are also enriched with fibre, which adds bulk to the stool and helps regulate bowel movements.





In his book, 'Healing Spices', Dr. Bharat B Aggarwal writes that coriander is very effective in managing constipation. To corroborate his statement he also cites a study where, 86 residents at a nursing home in Pennsylvania were given either a coriander containing laxative tea or a placebo tea. Over the next month it was seen that participants who were given coriander tea had a better bowel movement.





Here's how you can make coriander water at home:

1. Take about 10 grams of crushed coriander seeds.





2. Now, take one litre of water and add the seeds into the water.





3. Let it soak overnight.





2. Strain the water in the separate container and consume it early in the morning for best results.





You can also fill up your bottle with this healing concoction and keep sipping into it through the day.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
















