World Asthma Day is observed every year on the first Tuesday of May, and this year it falls on May 5. It serves as a timely reminder of how deeply respiratory health is influenced not just by medical care, but also by everyday lifestyle choices, including diet. Asthma, a chronic condition that affects the airways, can be managed effectively with the right combination of treatment, awareness and nutrition. While food alone cannot cure asthma, what you eat can either help soothe inflammation or make symptoms worse. On this occasion, understanding the role of food becomes essential for better control and healthier living.

How Does Nutrition Play A Role In Preventing Asthma?

Dr. Ayush Gupta, Senior Consultant, Department of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science & Research, New Delhi, says nutrition plays a key role in managing asthma by influencing inflammation, oxidative stress and immune responses. He describes it as the "unsung hero" in respiratory health, noting that while food is not a cure, it is a powerful tool for managing the systemic inflammation that can trigger flare-ups. He also highlights the importance of the gut-lung axis, a key focus in modern medicine.





According to him, a diet rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids can help stabilise the airways, whereas processed sugars and trans fats may promote inflammation and worsen symptoms. While nutrition cannot replace inhalers, Dr. Gupta adds that it acts as a foundational defence - helping reduce inflammation, improve lung resilience and support overall quality of life when patients prioritise whole foods.

Also Read: This Food May Up The Risk Of Asthma Or Other Respiratory Issues In Children (Study)

Foods To Eat For Asthma Management

1. Fruits (Rich In Antioxidants)

Fresh fruits such as apples, citrus fruits and berries are loaded with antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress in the body. These nutrients may lower airway inflammation and support better lung function.

2. Vegetables (High In Fibre And Nutrients)

Leafy greens, broccoli, carrots and peppers are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre that help regulate inflammation. Regular consumption of vegetables has been associated with a lower risk of asthma symptoms and improved respiratory health, especially when part of a balanced diet.

3. Whole Grains (Improve Inflammation Response)

Emerging research, including findings published in Nature Medicine, also highlights the link between gut health and asthma, suggesting that a high-fibre diet can promote beneficial gut bacteria that may help reduce inflammation in the lungs.

4. Omega-3 Rich Foods (Anti-Inflammatory Benefits)

Fatty fish such as salmon and sardines, along with plant-based sources like flaxseeds and walnuts, contain omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats help reduce inflammation in the airways and may contribute to improved breathing and fewer asthma flare-ups.

5. Plant-Based Foods (Support Lung Health)

A diet centred around plant-based foods has been shown to support asthma management by reducing inflammation and improving immune response. Increasing intake of fruits, vegetables and plant proteins while reducing heavy animal-based foods may help improve symptom control.



Foods To Avoid For Asthma Control

1. Fast Foods (Highly Inflammatory Diet Pattern)

A global study published in Thorax found that frequent consumption of fast food (three or more times per week) is associated with increased severity of asthma symptoms, particularly among children and adolescents.

2. Artificial Preservatives (Linked To Airway Irritation)

Artificial preservatives can also contribute to respiratory irritation in some individuals. According to Dr. Gupta, certain dyes and flavourings have been known to irritate the respiratory system.

3. Foods With Sulphites (Common Trigger For Some Individuals)

Dr. Ayush Gupta explains that sulphites - found in dried fruits, wine, and some bottled lime juices - can trigger symptoms in sensitive individuals.





Also Read: Plant-Based Diets May Help Manage Asthma; Whereas Dairy Products And High-Fat Foods May Worsen It: Study

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Excess Salt (Linked To Airway Sensitivity)

Excessive sodium intake can also worsen asthma symptoms. Dr. Gupta explains that a high sodium diet may lead to fluid retention and increase airway sensitivity.





A balanced diet combined with mindful food choices can help manage asthma more effectively and support easier breathing in the long run.