Plant-Based Diets May Help Manage Asthma; Whereas Dairy Products And High-Fat Foods May Worsen It: Study

Plant-based diet has long been touted as one of the most effective diets with several health benefits. A study published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that plant-based diet can reduce heart-failure risk by as much 41 percent, as compared to diets rich in fried food and added fats. Another study, published in Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology, stated that healthy plant-based diet can protect kidney function. A third study, presented at the UEG Week Barcelona 2019, implied that this diet is also gut-healthy. Adding on to the list of the health benefits of this diet, a new review found that a plant-based diet mat help in preventing asthma. It was further stated that dairy products and high-fat foods may raise the risk. The study was published in the journal Nutrition Reviews.





On that note, asthma, in layman's language, is a common chronic condition where breathing becomes difficult due to inflammatory disease of the airways to the lungs. This can make some physical activities tough for the person affected.





"Asthma is a condition that affects more than 25 million Americans, and unfortunately, it can make people more vulnerable in the COVID-19 outbreak. This research offers hope that dietary changes could be helpful," stated study author Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee, as per a report in ANI.





Researchers, with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, through the study found that fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other high-fibre foods can be beneficial for people having asthma; while dairy products and saturated fat foods can be harmful.

Highlighting the benefits of plant-based diet, the authors suggested that it is rich in fibre, which improves the functioning of the lungs. This diet has also shown to reduce systemic inflammation, which can exacerbate asthma. They further stated that the antioxidants and flavonoids in this diet may also have some protective effects.





On the other hand, some studies, as per the ANI report, found that children who consumed the most dairy had higher odds of developing asthma, compared with the children consuming the least.





"This groundbreaking research shows that filling our plates with plant-based foods--and avoiding dairy products and other high-fat foods--can be a powerful tool for preventing and managing asthma," says Dr Kahleova.







