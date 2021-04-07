In the post-pandemic era where we have seen the world come to a stand-still due to a miniscule virus, being negligent about health is not an option anymore. World Health Day, celebrated each year on 7th April, is more than just an annual reminder to take charge of the one thing that matters the most. Nobody can look after yourself as well as you yourself. Meetings, deadlines, submissions; these are all important, but have you been pushing your health to the backseat in the midst of all the 'hustle'. This is a potent question you must ask yourself today, and every day.

Diabetes is fast emerging to be one of the most prevalent health conditions of all times, mostly because there is no cure to the condition as yet. Diabetes is characterised by fluctuations in blood sugar levels. If not managed right, diabetes could take a toll on your kidneys, eyes, and heart. Diet plays a crucial role in diabetes management. Here are some tips that are known to be helpful.

1. Ditch store-bought juices, colas sodas and beverages. They are often replete with sucrose and liquid calories that do nothing good to your body. Have home-made juices if you are craving it.

2. It is a good idea to avoid refined foods like pasta, cookies, pastries, or maida-based foods as they are devoid of fibre. These foods get digested too quickly and thus spike your blood sugar levels.

3. According to a study published in Jama Internal Medicine, people who ate ultra-processed foods were more likely to develop diabetes. The more the processed the food is, the more removed it is from nature. To check if the food is ultra-processed, check the list of ingredients in the back, if there are too many chemical sounding names, it is quite likely to be ultra-processed the scientists explained.

4. Have whole grains. Whole grains as the name suggests, comprise all the layers of the grain. Brown rice, oats, barley, buckwheat, ragi, daliya are fine examples of while grain. It is also a good idea to swap all your maida-based dishes with whole wheat atta.

5. Seasonal fruits with low gIycaemic index are very helpful in keeping diabetes in check. In summer, you can indulge in strawberries, grapes, mulberries, raw mangoes.

6. Watch out for foods with hidden sugar. If you want to manage diabetes well, you have to be smart. Sometimes, seemingly healthy foods like cereals and oatmeal cookies are laden with hidden sugar. Always check the backside of the packet for full disclosure.

7. Make your breakfast more fibre-rich. Add more whole grains and fruits. Did you know, many nutritionists feel roti (made with whole wheat or combination of healthy flours) and light sabzi is a better breakfast than white bread and fruit jam.

Follow these tips and let us know how you are managing diabetes in the comments below.



