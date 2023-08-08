Ask a chai lover, a piping hot cup of tea is all they need to kick-start the day. In fact, it comes to the rescue whenever you feel low during the day. So much so that you end up having multiple cups of chai throughout the day. And that's where problem arises. It is rightly said that excess of everything is bad for health and it stands true for tea as well. While tea contains antioxidants and benefits us in multiple ways, having it in excess amount or without proper knowledge may lead to several digestive issues, most common one being bloating. Let's elucidate further.

When Do You Feel Bloated After Drinking Tea:

Many of you complain of bloating in the morning or by the end of the day. Right? While people advise checking on meal and lifestyle during such situations, what they miss out on is tea. It is very important to know the right time to have tea to enjoy it to the fullest, without any unwanted side-effect. This means, never have it empty stomach - be it in the morning or throughout the day. It leads to formation of gas and acids that lead to bloating, heartburn and other digestive issues.

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Tea Makes You Feel Bloated:

Now, we will find out the link between your favourite beverage and digestive troubles. Tea contains tannins that are diuretic in nature. It leads to production of digestive acid in your gut, which if not detoxed, lead to formation of gas in the body. Besides, if taken in excess amount, the caffeine content in tea is also known to make you feel dehydrated - one of the major causes of bloating.

Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood explains, "Regular, green or herbal tea - all of them are considered natural dehydrator. Our body is made of cells, and these cells are full of water. By drinking tea in excess amount, you are flushing out the water from these cells, thereby dehydrating yourself. Since excess water is being pushed out, the body to retain the water it derives from the food we eat."

What Is The Right Way To Drink Tea Without Any Side Effect:

Nutritionist Meher Rajput advises that people "with sensitive gut" should limit their tea intake and "those who are suffering from stomach infection" should totally avoid it. But for others, never drink tea empty stomach. She adds that tea must always be clubbed with some food to avoid production of excess acid in the gut.

Bottom Line:

Considering all the above factors, we feel, the best practice is to avoid tea the first thing in the morning. Instead, you can have some nuts, detox drinks etc and then reach out for your morning chai. Same goes for the evening tea - always pair it with some snacks (preferably healthy) to avoid acid reflux.

Enjoy your tea, everyone!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.