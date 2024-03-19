Holi is almost here, and the preparations are in full swing. If you're planning to host a Holi party, we are sure there must be a lot going on in your mind. While there are many things to do, deciding the food and drink menu takes centre stage. Whatever you decide on, one thing you possibly cannot miss adding to the menu is Thandai. This refreshing milk beverage features an assortment of nuts, saffron, sugar, and spices like cardamom and black peppercorn. It is loved for its smooth and creamy texture and is served chilled. However, many people find it challenging to achieve this. Your thandai may be too thin or thick in texture, or it may lack that rich flavour. If you often face this problem, we're here to help you out. Find below some easy tips that'll help you make the perfect glass of thandai to serve to your guests on Holi.

Also Read: Watch: Prepare Kesar Thandai At Home For A Spectacular Holi Celebration

Photo Credit: Istock

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make The Perfect Thandai At Home:

1. Use full-fat milk

Thandai is a milk-based beverage. It goes without saying that the type of milk you use while making it is of the utmost importance. To make that perfect glass of thandai, full-fat milk is your best option. It helps give the thandai a rich and creamy texture, which you won't be able to achieve when using skimmed milk. Apart from this, you must ensure that the milk you are using is of high quality and fresh.

2. Add a generous amount of nuts/spices

Nuts are the reason behind the incredible taste of thandai. So, there's no reason for you to have second thoughts while adding them. For the best results, consider using a blend of different nuts, such as almonds, pistachios, watermelon seeds, etc. For the spices, opt for cinnamon, cardamom, and black peppercorns. The more generous you are here, the better your thandai will turn out.

3. Add saffron

Adding saffron to your thandai is optional, but we suggest you do it as it can take its flavour up a notch. You can add a few strands along with nuts and spices before they are ground to a paste or at the end for garnishing. Either way, your thandai will turn out delicious. Along with saffron, you can even add a few dried rose petals to the milk for additional flavour.

4. Strain it well

Yes, it's important to strain the thandai once it's ready. Many people skip this step, and this is exactly why you're dissatisfied with the results. Straining helps remove any leftover nuts or spices from your thandai, ensuring it has a super smooth and creamy texture. If you do not strain it, there is a high chance of the leftover bits coming into your mouth while sipping it.

Also Read: Thandai Ice Tea Recipe: Make Most Of Holi Celebration With This Amazing Drink

5. Allow it to chill

Thandai tastes best when served chilled. For this, you must allow it to cool in the refrigerator for at least an hour or two. We know this may sound like a long wait, but you can't skip this if you want to enjoy that perfect glass of thandai. However, if you're short on time, you can even keep it in the freezer for a few minutes. But make sure it's not for too long, or it may end up freezing.





Now that you know these easy tips, you'll be able to craft that perfect glass of thandai for your guests. Happy Holi 2024, everyone!