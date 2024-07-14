Curd rice is one of those dishes that provides instant comfort. It is light, refreshing, and takes hardly any time to prepare - what's not to like about it? While it is a staple in South Indian households, its love has extended to other parts of the country. If you've ever tried making it at home, you'd know that it can be challenging to achieve that perfect texture. Curd rice tastes good only when it's creamy, not when it's dry or sticky. It also needs to have a hint of flavour from the crackling tadka. Do you struggle to ace the recipe? Don't worry, that's exactly why we're here to help you out. In this article, we'll be sharing some pro tips that'll help you make perfect curd rice every single time! Check them out:

Also Read: 6 Important Facts That No One Told You About Curd Rice (Thayir Sadam)

Photo Credit: iStock

Curd Rice Recipe | How To Make Perfect Curd Rice At Home:

1. Pay attention to the quality of rice

Your curd rice will turn out well only if the rice is of good quality. Rice is the primary ingredient of this dish, which is why you mustn't compromise on quality. Among the many options available in the market, opt for classic basmati rice. Also, ensure that you allow the rice enough time to cook, or else you won't be able to achieve the desired texture.

2. Always use fresh curd

Curd is the reason why we love this dish so much! After all, it's what gives it that refreshing flavour that we simply adore. It goes without saying that it has to be fresh, and if it's homemade, that's even better. Along with this, you also need to be mindful of the timing at which you add the curd to the rice. It's best to allow the rice to cool down after cooking and then add it.

3. Add a dash of cream/milk

Adding cream is completely optional, but we suggest you do. This is because cream will help give your curd rice a smoother and creamier texture. Who wouldn't want that? So, go ahead and add a dash of it after mixing the curd with rice. Additionally, remember to add milk along with the cream, as it too will serve the same purpose.

4. Experiment with additional ingredients

Most people think that this dish is all about curd and rice, but that's not true. Some recipes also include vegetables or fruits in it. Don't hesitate to experiment and add some to your bowl of curd rice. Some options that you can consider adding include cucumber, carrot, mango, and pomegranate. By doing so, your curd rice will have a medley of flavours and textures.

Also Read: Move Over Curd Rice, This Marwadi Khatti Ghat Is Here To Steal The Spotlight

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Be generous with the tadka

The tadka at the end helps give a final touch to curd rice. It goes without saying that you need to add a generous amount of it. To make it, you need to temper oil with mustard seeds, curry leaves, urad dal, hing, and cashew nuts. This tadka adds a hint of flavour to the otherwise plain curd rice, giving it its distinct taste. Once done, you can garnish it with additional curry leaves.





With these easy tips, you'll be able to ace the curd rice recipe every single time. To get started, here's the perfect recipe you must try.