If there is one kitchen appliance we simply can't live without, it's the microwave oven. From rushed mornings to late-night cravings, this kitchen champion is always there for us. Whether you are reheating last night's sabzi or defrosting pre-cooked meals in a hurry, the microwave is the ultimate time-saver. But here's the thing - it can do so much more than just warm up leftovers. You heard us right!





Microwave ovens are quick, energy-efficient, and save you from standing over a hot stove for hours. Beyond the obvious, this smart kitchen appliance has a few clever tricks up its sleeve that can make your everyday life easier. Let's dive in!





Image Credit: Freepik

Microwave Oven Hacks: 7 Smart Things You Can Actually Do

1. Peel Garlic In Seconds

Peeling garlic can be super annoying. But with the microwave, you can do the job in just a few seconds. Microwave the garlic cloves for 15 seconds, and the skins will slip off like magic. You can apply the same trick to tomatoes.

2. Squeeze More Juice From Lemons

Not happy with the amount of juice you squeeze out of a lemon? Microwave the citrus fruit for 10-20 seconds before juicing. It softens the insides and helps you get every last drop.

3. Dehydrate Fresh Herbs

No time to dehydrate herbs naturally? Lay your mint, thyme, or rosemary between paper towels and microwave for 30 seconds to one minute (depending on the herb). Then crumble the herbs into dry, airtight jars and use them whenever you like.

4. Revive That Sad, Stinky Sponge

Is your kitchen sponge smelling like rotten food? Don't toss it immediately. Instead, wet the sponge, then microwave it for one to two minutes. The heat can kill up to 99 per cent of bacteria.





5. Sterilise Small Kitchen Appliances

Glass jars, toothbrush heads, baby bottle nipples, or silicone tools can easily be sanitised by placing them in a bowl of water and microwaving them for a few minutes. But remember, do not microwave anything that is not microwave-safe.

6. Toast Nuts And Seeds In A Blink

Need to toast nuts or spices without a stove? Microwave them in 30-second intervals, stirring in between each interval.

7. Refresh Last Night's Dough

Have some extra atta dough from your last meal? Has it gone stiff and dry sitting in the fridge? Just microwave it to bring the dough back to life in 30 seconds. Place it in a microwave-safe bowl, lightly coat it with oil or ghee, and cover with a damp cloth. Microwave it and let it rest for at least two minutes before you use it to make roti or paratha.





A microwave oven is not just for lazy lunches; it is a multi-functional kitchen appliance that you did not know you needed. Whether you are hacking your kitchen routine or levelling up your cooking game, it's time to let the microwave oven shine.