Winter is upon us and we are making every necessary change in our diet. Cool and soothing meals are replaced by rich and decadent foods; and warm and soothing drinks are making their way back to our lives. During the season, we indulge in hot chocolates, masala chai, kahwa and more. These drinks are not only warm and delicious, but also help us keep nourished during the season. Then there are the classic haldi doodh, cinnamon milk etc that load us up with several health benefitting properties. Another such popular winter drink is badam milk. Hot milk, infused with almonds, jaggery and kesar, make for a perfect drink to add to your winter diet. Wonder why? Let's find out the benefits of badam milk.





Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Adding Badam Milk To Your Winter Diet:

Almond is rich in fibre, protein, healthy fats and more that help provide instant energy and relieve us from fatigue.

Almond is also loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that help boost immune-health against several seasonal diseases including common cold and flu.

Milk, on the other hand, is considered superfood that enriches the body with several essential nutrients and strengthens our bone-health.

The drink also contains jaggery in it. Jaggery has good amount of iron and other essential minerals that are known to increase energy levels, relieve stress and dubbed to be great for lung health. These factors further help boost immune health.

Finally, the kesar in the drink adds warmth to the body and help build immunity and fight against seasonal illness during winter.

Winter Diet Tips: How To Make Badam Milk At Home:

Now that we are aware of the benefits of badam milk, let's look into the recipe. To make this drink, all you need to do is, boil milk with two strands of kesar. Meanwhile crush a handful of almonds and add to it. Mix everything together and lower the flame. To it, crushed jaggery and mix well. Transfer the drink to a tall glass and enjoy. Find the detailed recipe below:





Ingredients:

1 glass milk

2 strands kesar

10 almonds, crushed

Jaggery, grated (as per taste)

Method:

Boil milk and add kesar to it.

Crush the almonds and add to the drink and let it simmer for a minute or two.

Lower the flame and add jaggery to it.

Mix everything well and serve.

For the complete recipe of badam milk, click here.





