7 Immunity-Boosting Juices For Winter Diet; Stay Healthy And Enjoy The Lovely Weather

Even the most negligent person turned into a health freak this year because of obvious reasons. Each one of us left no stone unturned to improve our immunity, which we probably never cared for before. Most of us had a certain set of foods and recipes jotted down in our immunity diet chart. But with the change in the season, there are new foods in our pantry now. So, it's time to make the best of the winter-special foods to continue fueling our immune system. It's time to unlearn and learn new recipes.





(Also Read: 7 Best Winter Fruits For Immunity You Must Stock Up This Season)





Here are some effective immunity-boosting juices you can add to your winter diet.





1. Beetroot-Carrot-Apple Juice





The fresh winter-special beetroot and carrots are combined with sweet apples to make this powerful immunity booster. A dash of lime makes every sip super refreshing. Click here for the full recipe.





2. Warm Apple And Kinnu Winter Punch





Christmas is around the corner and you need a special drink recipe handy to celebrate the festival with family. This warm mocktail made with apple, orange and pineapple fruit is just perfect. To spice it up, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon and cloves are also added, which are balanced with the sweetness of honey. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Samba

Cinnamon, ginger, orange juice, apple juice, honey and lemon - the goodness of all these foods mixed together in one drink. You'll feel rejuvenated every time you finish a tall glass of this delicious drink. Click here for the full recipe.





4. Beetroot-Pomegranate Juice





This hot pink drink is perfect to be in 'the pink of health'. Beetroot and pomegranate are combined with aloe vera, and seasoned with black pepper powder to churn out a lip-smacking winter juice. Click here for the full recipe.





5. Orange And Basil Juice

Tangy and juicy orange is the highlight of winter produce. Add fresh basil leaves to it and sweeten it all with some honey - a vitamin C-rich drink for good health and taste is ready. Click here for the full recipe.





6. Orange And Carrot Juice

Fresh orange and winter-special red carrots, when mixed together produce an overwhelming flavour. You can never go wrong with this fruit and vegetable juice in winter. Click here for the full recipe.





7. Cucumber, Kale And Spinach Juice

Don't feel like eating those boring winter greens? Juice them and make an appetising drink along with some refreshing cucumber and healthy ginger. Click here for the full recipe.





Juice up and give your health a boost this winter.







