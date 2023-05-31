Are you someone who finds reasons to indulge in cake? Nowadays, there are so many delectable varieties in the market that it gets quite hard to resist those sweet cravings. This is especially true for baking enthusiasts who don't leave any opportunity to experiment with new recipes. And to bake these yummy delights, an oven is the most recommended option. However, not everyone has access to one at home. This is when the pressure cooker comes to the rescue! You must've come across several recipes that allow you to bake your cake in a cooker instead of an oven. But it can get a little confusing to understand how to go about the process and achieve similar results to a cake baked in an oven. If you're in a similar situation, fret not. Here are some things that you must keep in mind before you go ahead and bake a cake in a cooker.

Here Are 5 Things To Keep In Mind While Baking A Cake In A Cooker:

1. Preheat The Cooker

This is something that most of us skip while baking but actually plays a crucial role. Just like it's recommended to preheat an oven, you should do the same with your pressure cooker. This helps in distributing the heat evenly, ensuring that your cake turns out perfectly. You can preheat the cooker for 7-8 minutes.

2. Always Use A Stand

Place a cooking stand inside your cooker and then place the baking tin on top of it. If you miss out on this step, your cake will heat up quickly, and the top layer will probably remain uncooked. There are also high chances of it burning. If you do not have access to a stand, you could also place some salt at the bottom of the cooker. It'll work just as well.

3. Don't Forget To Grease The Tin

Most of us are in such a hurry to bake the cake that we often forget to grease the tin. Greasing prevents your cake from sticking to the tin. And the best way to do this is by applying some butter to it and then dusting it with maida. You could also use some butter paper or aluminium foil.

4. Add Vinegar To The Batter

It can be quite disappointing when your cake turns out hard after putting in all that effort. After all, who likes to indulge in a cake that they're not even able to chew properly? To ensure that it is super soft and fluffy, add some vinegar to the batter and give it a nice mix. This helps incorporate air into the mixture, giving it a nice, fluffy texture.

5. Use Cooker Without Whistle

Once you've prepared the cake batter and placed the tin inside the cooker, simply cover it with the lid. Do not put the whistle on top, as there's no need to create air pressure in the cooker. The cake will naturally bake from the heat that is generated inside it. This also ensures even baking from all sides.

What Is The Best Type Of Cooker To Use While Baking A Cake?

Just like we're careful about what tins to use while baking in an oven, it's important to consider the type of cooker as well. Markets are flooded with plenty of pressure cooker options, but the ones that'll give you the best results for baking are the aluminium or stainless steel ones. This is because they help in evenly distributing the heat, ensuring that your cake comes out perfectly.





Follow these easy tips to make a perfect cake in a pressure cooker. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.