Maharashtrian Recipe: Potatoes are a beloved ingredient in India. Numerous regions have their own lip-smacking potato delicacies, ranging from snacks and flatbreads to curries and sabzi preparations. In Maharashtra, potatoes are used to make one of the most popular street-style snacks: the batata vada. This treat is not only enjoyed with bread in the form of the famous vada pav. Many love eating it plain, paired simply with a chutney or two. If you're planning to make batata vada at home, here's what you should keep in mind:

Maharashtrian Recipe: 6 Key Tips For Making Perfect Batata Vada At Home

1. Use a thick but smooth besan batter for the vadas

The basic ingredients of the besan batter used for batata vadas are similar to those used for making many types of bhaijiyas and pakoras. However, the consistency needs to be slightly different in this Maharashtrian recipe. Batata vadas are the size of a small ball and are made of mashed potatoes. They tend to be heavier than most bhajiyas and pakoras. Hence, the besan batter for them needs to be thicker. While making the batter, whisk well to get rid of lumps and ensure you don't add too much water. If the potato balls are not coated properly before frying or if you use a batter that is too runny, you will compromise the taste and texture of the vadas.





2. Add a little oil to the batter

This is a tried-and-tested tip for getting the perfect besan batter for your batata vadas. While it may sound surprising to some, believe us, it can work wonders. If you're using 2 cups of besan, add around 1 tbsp oil to the batter and mix well. Doing so can help you get a smoother batter. When you dip the potato balls into it later, you will not find it sticky.

Batata Vada Recipe: The batter for the vadas needs to be made with great care. Photo Credit: iStock

3. Make the batter first and allow it to rest

A simple way to improve the overall consistency of your batter is to give it time to rest. Thus, ensure that you make it first - before you do any of the other steps of the recipe. Cover the batter and keep it aside. In the meantime, you can prep the other ingredients/ elements of this Maharashtrian recipe.





4. Cool the potatoes for the batata vada

Boil the potatoes and allow them to cool down for some time. Refrigerate them for 15-20 minutes and then peel them. When you do this, you'll realise the peels come off easily and the stickiness of the potatoes is also reduced. Mash the potatoes well, but retain some amount of bite - depending on the type of texture you want the batata vadas to have.





5. Pound the other ingredients for the batata vada

Batata Vada Recipe: For some ingredients, pounding can be a better option than finely chopping. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Instead of finely chopping the ginger, garlic and green chillies that will be mixed with the potatoes, choose to pound them together. You can use a mortar and pestle or a similar utensil to do this. Pounding the ingredients can bring out their flavours better. It also contributes to the traditional taste of the vada.





6. Keep an eye on the temperature of oil for frying

The final step is deep-frying the batata vadas. Ensure that you don't pop them in before the oil has been heated enough. If you do, they may absorb extra oil and turn soggy. Given that the vadas are already heavy, this would make them quite unappetising. Additionally, don't let the oil heat too much before you add the vadas in. If this happens, the coating may burn and the stuffing may remain undercooked.





Want the complete recipe for Maharashtrian-style batata vada? Click here to check it out.





