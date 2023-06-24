When the sun's rays fall on you in summer, there's nothing quite as refreshing as an ice-cold beer. But not everyone likes the strong taste of beer that can overwhelm with its bitterness. Why settle for ordinary when you can transform your brew into a flavourful drink? This summer, embrace the fizz of beer without compromising on taste. With some simple hacks, change the taste of your beer to your liking. These seven tricks will ensure that every sip you take tantalises your taste buds and elevates your summer soirees to new heights.

Here're 7 Ways To Make Your Beer Taste Better:

1. Zest It Up

Liberate your taste buds from the mundane with a burst of citrusy bliss. Add a touch of zest from vibrant lemons, limes, or oranges to your beer for a zingy explosion of flavours. Citrus makes all summer drinks better, even beer. Just drop a few lemon slices or squeeze some juice into your beer mug.

2. Herb Infusions

Experiment with aromatic herbs like rosemary, basil, or mint, allowing their verdant essence to freshen up your drink. With each sip, the delicate interplay of flavours will transport you to a tranquil garden oasis.

3. Fruity Makeover

Harness the vibrant sweetness of berries or other tropical fruits by infusing them directly into your brew or using them as a garnish. Watch as the beer evolves into a melange of flavours, with each sip bringing you fruity delights. The combination of fruit and beer is something you should definitely explore.

4. Spice Sensation

Revel in the fiery journey by adding a touch of spice to your beer. Whether it's a pinch of chilli powder, a dash of cinnamon, or a hint of cardamom, spices have the power to transform an ordinary beer into an extraordinary elixir.

5. Velvety Vanilla

Add a hint of vanilla extract or infuse a vanilla bean into your beer, and let the essence of this enchanting spice envelop your palate in a creamy, indulgent embrace. The mixture of bitterness and sweetness will create a harmonious balance, transforming your beer into a yummy drink.

Photo Credit: istock

6. Cocktail It

For those who like flavours in their alcoholic drinks, a cocktail is the way to go. Experiment with classic combinations like a refreshing Beer Mojito or a zesty Beer Margarita. The fusion of beer with carefully selected spirits, fresh herbs, and tangy citrus will let you enjoy a beer in the best way.

7. Intoxicating Infusions

Yes, you can use infuse your beer with a variety of infusions. Experiment with coffee, chocolate, coconut, or even floral elements to create a brew that transcends the ordinary. Let your imagination run wild as you explore the countless possibilities that exist.

Beer is better with these additions. Beat the heat with a chilled glass of beer and your favourite flavours.