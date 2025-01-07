Coffee filters are one of those humble kitchen items that you rarely think twice about – until you run out of them! While their primary job is to brew your favourite cup of coffee, these little paper wonders have a lot more to offer. Thanks to their tight weave and high absorbency, paper coffee filters do an excellent job of removing microgrounds and oils in coffee. But these same qualities also make them useful for a variety of other things around the house. Wondering what you can do with coffee filters? Let's find out.





Also Read:Difference Between Filtered and Boiled Coffee: Which One Would You Pick?

Photo: iStock



Here Are 6 Genius Ways To Use Coffee Filters At Home

1. Clean Glass And Mirrors

Are you looking for a quick way to get your glass and mirrors streak-free? Then use your coffee filters. These have a smooth, lint-free texture that makes them perfect for wiping glass surfaces without leaving behind any kind of fibre. Just spray your favourite cleaner on the surface and wipe it down with a filter to make it squeaky clean. It is a cheap and perfect alternative to microfibre cloths!

2. Absorb Oil From Fried Foods

We all love fried snacks but not the oily mess that comes with them. Coffee filters work wonders for draining excess oil from foods like fries, pakoras or anything fried. Just place a filter on a plate and let your fried food rest over it. The filter absorbs oil without sticking to the food, which makes post-cleaning hassle-free. Plus, coffee filters are thicker than paper towels, so they won't tear easily under the weight of your fried foods.

3. Great For Gardening

If gardening is your thing, then coffee filters could be your best friend! Before adding soil to a plant pot, place a filter at the bottom to cover the drainage holes. The filter will allow water to flow freely while keeping the soil in place. This won't create any muddy mess on your patio or porch and will keep the plant intact.

Photo: iStock

4. Prevent Plates From Scratches

Do you use glass plates? Then you'd understand how stacking dishes in cabinets can cause annoying scratches over them. To prevent this, place a coffee filter between each dish as a protective layer, keeping your plates nice and shiny. This is especially useful if you are storing glassware or moving houses.

5. DIY Spice Sachets

Scooping out bay leaves and peppercorns from your gravies and soups could be annoying. But not anymore! With coffee filters, you can make a quick DIY spice sachet. Just add whole spices like cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, etc., to the filter, tie it up with a string and place it in your pot. The flavours will infuse beautifully with an effortless clean-up. Just remove the sachet once you are done cooking. It is simple and a hassle-free way to add flavour to your dishes.

6. Effortless Cleaning Of Snack Bowls

Are you hosting a movie night? Then make after-cleaning super easy by lining your snack bowls with coffee filters! Whether you are munching popcorn, chips, or even trail mix – the coffee filter catches crumbs and grease, making cleanup super easy. Plus, if you are hosting multiple guests, you can hand out several individual snack bowls lined with filters. It will save a ton of time usually spent on cleaning and keeping things in order.





Also Read:5 Clever Ways To Make Your Glass Of Cold Coffee Weight-Loss Friendly





Can you think of any other way to use coffee filters at home? Let us know in the comments below.