A stack of soft and flat cakes with oodles of syrup on it - pancakes just spell indulgence. It won't be an exaggeration to say that pancakes are one of the most versatile and quickest breakfast dishes one can think of. Have it with maple syrup or fresh cream and fruits - pancakes can always be customised as per your taste and preference. That's not all. You can also make a savoury version of it by adding salt, veggies and more to the dish. However, the most popular version remains the one with American origin. Here, flour, egg, milk and sugar are mixed together into a semi-thick batter and the cooked like cheela on a frying pan. It is then served hot with a topping of maple syrup or honey, along with fruits such as bananas, strawberries or blueberries. Sound delicious and super easy, isn't it? Well, the recipe might apparently look easy, but mastering the art of making those fluffy pancakes need practice - and, of course, some expert tips.





We bring you some quick and smart tips that will help you make those soft and fluffy pancakes like a pro. Take a look.





Here're 5 Tips To Make Fluffy Pancakes:

1. Don't over-mix the batter:

Adding the ingredients in right consistency and mixing them properly is the key to those perfectly fluffy pancakes. While mixing it less leaves unwanted lumps on the batter, over-mixing tightens the batter, leaving no space for the air bubbles (that are responsible for the fluffiness). Make sure the batter has the right pourable consistency.





2. Let the batter rest:





Experts suggest, ideally the batter should be left overnight to rest. If not, one should let it rest at least for 30 minutes. And do not forget to add baking powder to the batter for optimum rise.





3. Beat egg whites and yolk separately:





While most of us beat the whole egg together while making the batter, it is suggested to do the job separately. Experts suggest beating the yolk with the dry ingredients of the batter. Later, just before making the pancakes, add the egg whites to the batter and fold. This might help you make the fluffiest pancakes ever!





4. Flip at the right time:





Flipping at the right time plays a major role in preparing a perfect pancake. Do not flip the pancakes until you see bubble on one side. And yes, flip it just once, using a spatula.





5. Keep your pan clean:





Last but not the least - make sure you keep the pan clean and dry every time you make pancakes. This helps you avoid the burnt flavour in the delicacy.





Now, when you have these expert tips handy, how about making a classic pancake at home?! Here we also have the recipe for you. Click here to know how to make classic American pancakes at home.





Try it at home and do let us know how you liked it!