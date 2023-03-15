Bati is a popular Rajasthani bread made using whole wheat flour and ghee. Crispy from the outside and soft from the inside, this quintessential Rajasthani delicacy is an absolute delight to eat. It is typically served with dal, chutney, churma, and topped with a generous drizzle of ghee. Made using local ingredients, bati is quite flavourful and has a unique texture. However, making it at home can be quite challenging. Did your bati turn out to be too soft or too hard? If you're someone who often faces this problem, we've got you covered. While it may take some practice to perfect the art of making this Rajasthani bread, here are some easy tips that'll come in handy the next time you struggle to make bati at home.





Do you often find yourself wondering?... Why Is My Bati So Hard? Bati tastes best when it is neither too soft nor too hard. Your bati may turn out to be hard if you fry it for a longer period of time. There are chances of over-frying, and this could easily make it harder from the inside. What Are The Types Of Bati? This Rajasthani bread can be relished as is or stuffed with various fillings. You can stuff it with peas, onions, potatoes or even sattu. Who Invented Bati? According to studies, it is believed that bati was invented by the founder of the kingdom of Mewar - Bappa Rawal. It was during one of his clashes that his team of soldiers broke the flour dough into small bites for their supper.

Here Are Some Tips To Make Perfect Rajasthani Bati At Home:

1. Knead The Dough Well

Kneading the dough well is the first step in ensuring that your batis turns out to be of the right texture. If you knead the dough too smoothly, it will ruin the crispness of the batis. Always knead a firm dough instead of a smooth one as this allows them to retain their shape.

2. Bake It

Batis are traditionally cooked in a tandoor. However, since most of us do not have access to a tandoor, it's best to bake them. While some people also choose to fry them, there are high chances that you might over-fry them. Baking is much simpler and allows you to check the hardness of the batis.

3. Add Loads Of Ghee

Ghee is something that you simply cannot compromise on while making batis. It gives them a rich flavour and helps enhance their taste. Make sure to rub the dough with enough ghee instead of water.

4. Add Yogurt

Another ingredient that can help you make perfect batis at home is yogurt. While kneading the dough, you can add 1-2 tsp of yogurt along with the ghee. This too helps in enhancing the flavour of the batis.







Try these tips and let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.