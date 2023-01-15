What comes to your mind when we say Royal cuisine of India? The instant answer will be Rajasthani cuisine. The food culture of the state has a rich history that goes back to thousand years. It speaks about the heritage, demography, climate and socio-economic condition of the region and its people. If you dive in deep, you will find Rajasthani food culture is further divided into regional sub-sets - Marwari cuisine, Rajputana cuisine et al. And each sub-regional food habit in the state has its unique range of dishes. One such classic Rajasthani food is dal bati. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that dal bati is one of the first dishes we associate with Rajasthani cuisine.





History Of Dal Bati | Where Did Dal Bati Come From:

As per historians, the first mention of bati was during the time of Bappa Rawal - the founder of Mewar kingdom in Rajasthan. It is a baked wheat dough, kneaded with ghee and milk, without a pinch of salt. Legend has it, bati was a war-time meal back then - soldiers used to cut the dough in chunks and leave under the sand to get sun-baked. When they returned, the soldiers would break the baked bati and mix with panchmel dal and consume. Some used to have the bati just with ghee and chaas or dahi, made with camel milk.

How To Make Dal Bati At Home:

We bring you the classic dal bati recipe that will add some royal touch to your weekend meal with friends and family. Let's find out how to make dal bati at home.

How To Make Bati For Dal Bati:

First, knead a dough with atta, sooji, ghee, salt and milk. Let it rest for some time. Then, make the filling with ghee, jeera, hing and ginger. Toast everything together and add peas, dhania, garam masala, chilli powder, salt and amchoor.





Next, shape dough into flat rounds, add the stuffing and cover. Bake these roundels till brown and crusty. Click here for detailed recipe.

How To Make Panchmel Dal For Dal Bati:

This recipe is prepared using five types of dal. You need boil the dal, cook with spices and add a simple tadka to prepare this dal. Click here for the recipe.

How To Assemble Dal Bati:

Take the bati, dip in ghee and serve with dal alongside. And make sure you have it hot to enjoy the flavours to the fullest.





Enjoy your meal and have an indulgent weekend!