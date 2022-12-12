Cakes have the power to make everything right. Whether you're having a bad day or simply craving something delicious to satiate your sweet cravings, a slice of cake can lift your spirits in no time. Don't you agree? The feeling of biting into a light and moist cake is something that is incomparable. And if you're someone who loves baking, then you know the sheer joy it brings to make sinful and decadent treats for your loved ones. One such cake that is loved by all is the quintessential vanilla cake. With its pillowy soft crumb and rich vanilla flavour, vanilla cake is undoubtedly one of the simplest yet most versatile cakes out there. In this article, we'll show you how to make vanilla cake in a pressure cooker. Yes, you heard us.





Also read: Microwave Chocolate Cake: No Oven? No Problem! Make Decadent Chocolate Cake In Microwave





Vanilla cake is typically cooked in an oven or microwave. However, if you do not have access to either of them, here we bring you a super easy vanilla cake recipe that you can make in a pressure cooker. It has a sweet buttery flavour and moist texture which makes it perfect for any occasion. This cake is also eggless which makes it ideal for people with inhibition over eggs. Top it with some buttercream frosting for a sinful treat!

Easy Vanilla Cake Recipe: How To Make Vanilla Cake In A Pressure Cooker

To begin with the recipe, first, line the base of two baking tins with butter paper. In a mixing bowl, sift the flour and baking powder. Add sugar, salt, butter, water and vanilla essence. Beat the mixture using a blender.





Add yogurt and beat until the batter becomes smooth and glossy. Transfer the batter into the prepared tins. Now, heat an empty pressure cooker, covered with the lid but without the pressure for 3-4 mins on high flame. Place one cake tin in it. Close the lid without the pressure, lower the flame and let it cook until done. Repeat with the other tin and serve!











For the complete recipe of vanilla cake in a pressure cooker, click here.











For more cake recipes, click here.











Try this easy vanilla cake recipe at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.