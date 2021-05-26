If there's one thing chicken-lovers can't resist, it is a bowl of fried, juicy and crunchy chicken. The very thought of crispy chicken wins our hearts and makes us slurp. Picture your favourite chicken wings or chicken strips, coated with spices and breadcrumbs, and fried to perfection - appetising, right? It is one of the best-selling dishes at any fast-food joint. In fact, we find different versions of this crunchy delight in different places - chicken popcorn, chicken wings, crispy chicken burger and chicken strips remain some of the most popular ones. It won't be an exaggeration to say that crispy chicken gives you enough room to go creative and experiment with the dish.





We bring you one such desi-version of crispy chicken that can be easily prepared at home with some basic spices that are available in every kitchen - it's called kurkuri murgh. The best part about this dish is it avoids the fuss of marination. You can simply mix all the ingredients and fry. It takes less than 30 minutes to get a bowlful of kurkuri murgh.





Besides being a delicious starter or evening snack, you can also add kurkuri murgh in between buns or breads to prepare crispy chicken burger or sandwich. All you need to do is, throw in these chicken strips with some veggies and mayonnaise (or spread of your choice) between two bread slices, toast it and indulge. Simple, right? So, without further ado let's get into the recipe.

How To Make Kurkuri Murgh | Crispy Chicken Recipe:

Step 1. Take chicken strips in a bowl.





Step 2. Add cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, salt, meat masala, ginger-garlic paste, and mix everything together.





Step 3. Add rice flour and whisked eggs to it and mix.





Step 4. Coat the chicken strips with breadcrumbs and fry until golden brown in colour.





Step 5. Serve hot with ketchup by the side.





Watch the step-by-step recipe video in the header. Let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.