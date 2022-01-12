Choosing gifts for people is no easy task. We often struggle to find suitable presents for our friends, relatives and family members. What could we possibly gift that could be memorable and cherished too? These questions plague the average gifter's mind. However, a son recently found the perfect present for his father, gifting him a special engraved chopping board. What's so amazing about a chopping board, you ask? Well, the gift was special to such an extent that it made him emotional and moved him to tears. The wholesome video was shared on Reddit and it soon went viral. Take a look:











The video was shared in the sub-Reddit r/MadeMeSmile by user u/j5029, where it received 55.7k upvotes in a short span of time. In the short clip, we see the father unwrapping his gift box. He opens it to find a chopping board inside it. However, it wasn't your usual wooden board as it had a special engraving on it. "I had his dad's famous chilli recipe engraved on a cutting board for him in his dad's handwriting. His dad passed away this year," read the caption to the video.

The father was left in shock to see the special gift from his son. The family heirloom recipe engraved on the chopping board made this gift extremely special. "Thank you," he said to the camera in a moment that was extremely emotional.





Reddit users loved seeing the wholesome and sweet video. While some said it brought a smile to their faces, others said they were moved to tears. Some also pointed out that it was a great way to preserve a family heirloom recipe that usually disappears with the previous generations.





Take a look at some of the reactions.











What did you think of the wholesome video of the dad's gift? Have you ever gifted anything similar to your near and dear ones? Tell us in the comments.