Picture this: You've just seen off all your guests after hosting a party at your home and come back to the kitchen, only to find a stack of unclean crockery waiting for you to arrange. Amidst this stack, one of the most challenging things to clean is wine glasses. Not only are they fragile and difficult to handle, but if not cleaned properly, they can end up developing unwanted stains that we certainly do not want. After all, who likes the sight of leftover fingerprints and stubborn wine stains in their glass the next time they use them? If you're someone who regularly uses wine glasses and often faces this problem, fret not; we've got you covered. Here are some easy tips that will help you achieve squeaky-clean wine glasses every time. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Tips To Clean Your Wine Glasses For Perfectly Clean Results:

1. Soak Them In Warm Water

One of the easiest ways to get rid of stubborn stains on your wine glasses is to soak them in warm water. Simply fill your kitchen sink with warm water and add a few drops of dishwashing soap. Let them soak for approximately 15-20 minutes. Then, scrub the glasses using a soft sponge and rinse them thoroughly with warm water.

2. Make Vinegar Solution

Since vinegar is highly acidic, it makes for a great cleaner. Create a solution by mixing equal parts of vinegar and warm water. Dip a soft sponge into the solution and gently scrub the stained areas of the wine glass. Once finished, dry them immediately to avoid any watermarks.

3. Use Baking Soda And Water

Baking soda is another excellent cleaning agent in the kitchen. All you need to do is mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda with a small amount of water to create a paste. Apply the paste to the stained areas of the wine glass and gently scrub using a sponge. Rinse with warm water and dry them afterwards.

4. Use Lemon Peels

Lemons contain citric acid, which can be helpful in removing unwanted stains. Take some lemon peels and rub them over the stained areas of the glasses. After 15-20 minutes, rinse them with warm water. This will not only make your wine glasses squeaky clean but also help eliminate any unwanted odours.

5. Polish The Glasses

After washing your wine glasses, make sure to dry them using a microfiber cloth or a lint-free towel. This ensures that your glasses are well-polished and have a shiny appearance. Avoid using harsh abrasive materials as they could further scratch the glasses.

What Is The Correct Way To Hold A Wine Glass?

Most people are confused when it comes to holding a wine glass. While some people hold it by the glass bowl, the correct way to do so is by holding it by its stem. Pinch it between your thumb, pointer, and middle finger. Your other two fingers will naturally rest on the base of the glass.

What's The Best Way To Store Wine Glasses?

The best way to store wine glasses is in an upright position. This helps prevent any pressure or stress on the delicate stems, reducing the risk of breakage. Additionally, it is important to avoid storing them in extreme temperatures or exposing them to direct sunlight.







With our tips and tricks, your wine glasses will shine brighter than ever before. Do let us know in the comments below how these tips worked for you!