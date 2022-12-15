Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and there's no denying to it. It not only refuels you with energy to kick-start the day, but also helps regularise digestion, metabolism and benefit overall health. But let's agree, preparing breakfast every single morning can be quite tedious, especially during the cold winter mornings. Getting out of that cosy blanket and planning your meal is a different ball game altogether. This is why, we often end up having quick ready-to-eat meals during in the mornings. This, after a while, becomes quite mundane and monotonous. What do you do then? Let us tell you, skipping meal is not even an option on the list.





If you ask us, this is when we look for quick and easy dishes to try. Internet is loaded with various such recipes that are easy, fuss-free and can be made in just no time. And the ones that top the list are South Indian recipes. Idli, dosa, upma etc are not only fuss-free, but also make for a wholesome meal during the morning. Another such South Indian delicacy that tug at heart strings is uttapam. Looks much like pancake, this dish is prepared with chana dal, urad dal and often rice flour. What we enjoy the most is the variation in uttapam recipe. You can go as creative as you want with a classic uttapam recipe. Just top it with ingredients of your choice and relish. Here we got a flavourful masala uttapam recipe for you to try during the breakfast.

South Indian Beakfast Recipe: How To Make Masala Uttapam:

In this recipe, we add a spicy aloo layer on classic uttapam. To start with, heat oil in a pan and add chana, urad dal and mustard seeds to it. Let it splutter. Then add hing, ginger, green chilli, onion and cook for some time. Then add boiled potatoes and curry leaves and fry everything together.





Now, add the rice and dal batter, prepare uttapam, layer with spicy aloo and cook for some time. Flip the uttapam and roast it on the other side. And you have masala uttapam ready to be relished. Do not forget to pair it with a chutney of your choice.











Click here for masala uttapam recipe.











Enjoy your breakfast!





