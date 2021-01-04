South Indian Breakfast: 6 Uttapam Recipes That Can Fire Up Your Breakfast Spread

Uttapam is a savoury pancake

Highlights Uttapam is a savoury pancake

Uttapam is a south Indian dish

Uttapam is often paired with sambhar and chutney

If you have ever seen a live dosa counter, you would have also seen uttapam in the making. The initial process is somewhat the same. Grabbing a bowlful of batter, spreading it on the griddle and topping with veggies and herbs. Merely watching the theatrics that goes into making an uttapam is enough to make us salivate and once it is finally served with choice of chutney and sambar, it is tough to hold back. Cutlery or no cutlery, the idea is to polish it off while still hot. This crispy dish is a kind of savoury pancake, that is crispy and brown from one side and loaded on the other. You would be surprised to know that you can experiment with a range of toppings for your uttapam. In fact, you can also tweak the traditional batter a bit for your own convenience.





Here are 6 of our favourite uttapam recipes that are sure to make your day:





1. Soya Uttapam

Soya is dubbed as one of the best sources of plant-based protein. It is a good thing that it is so versatile too. You can use soya in dumplings, fried rice, and in making uttapam. Yes, you heard us. This wholesome recipe also uses the goodness of sooji or semolina that makes the uttapam chewy and crispy. You can pair the uttapam with coconut chutney, it makes a delish pair with sambhar too. Click here for the full recipe.





2. Oats uttapam

Oats are everywhere right now, why not use some of its goodness in making uttapams as well. Traditional rice batter could derail your diet goals, but this high-protein uttapam is ideal for all those South Indian food fans who think they are missing out on their favourite delicacies. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Mushroom Uttapam

Mushroom fans, raise your hands! The spongy mushroom bits, combined with the goodness of corns and spinach give this south Indian delight an English twist. This breakfast dish does not even require any accompaniments, but if you are a devout fan of sambar, who are we to stop you? Click here for the full recipe.





4. Onion Uttapam

This classic recipe never fails to impress. This ultra-popular recipe from South India has found fans across the country too. All you need is a nicely fermented rice batter and a handful of chopped onions and green chillies, and your sizzling uttapam is ready, sounds awesome right? Click here and master the recipe today.





5. Ragi Uttapam

Another protein-packed recipe for all those trying to make dieting fun for themselves. In addition to ragi, this recipe also comes with the goodness of oats, urad dal and brown rice. This guilt-free recipe goes very well with sambhar or chutney. Click here for the full recipe.





Promoted

6. Tomato Onion Uttapam

Also known as mixed uttapam, this recipe is loaded with hot and tangy toppings of onions and tomatoes. This wholesome recipe is a hit across all big and small South Indian eateries. The process of making this uttapam is not very different from onion uttapam, so you have no excuse not to try this. Click here for the full recipe.





Slurping already? Try these recipes and let us know which ones you liked the best. We are all ears.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



