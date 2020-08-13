<i>Biuli'r Dal</i> Recipe: This Bengali-Style <i>Urad Dal Tadka</i> Will Leave You Swooning Over A Meal

Biuli'r dal, with aloo posto and steamed rice, is a perfect lunch-combo for Bengalis

Ask any Bengali to define biuli'r dal, the only reply you will get is 'soul-soothing'! It is a simple urad dal (biuli in Bengali) dish, made with the tadka of asafoetida, cumin and ginger. The uncomplicated marry of the flavours in this recipe establishes the fact that your palate has nothing to do with complexities. A common affair in any traditional Bengali household, the recipe of biuli'r dal is generally passed on from generation to generation. Hence, you will find some a few elementary variations in the recipe in each house - some people use jeera for tadka, whereas, others like using saunf for flavouring. You can either dry roast the dal before cooking for a nutty aroma, or boil it.





We bring you two simple recipes of biuli'r dal - one veg and one non-veg - that can help you whip up a delectable and nutritious meal in a jiffy. Click here to know about the nutrient benefits of urad dal (biuli'r dal).





How To Make Biuli'r Dal | Bengali-Style Urad Dal Recipe:

Ingredients:

One cup urad dal (biuli'r dal)

One-and-half teaspoon ginger paste





Two to three green chillies (slited)





Half teaspoon asafoetida (hing)





One bay leaf





One whole dry red chilli (broken into two parts)





One teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)/fennel seeds (saunf)





Half teaspoon turmeric powder





Salt as per taste





Sugar as per taste (optional)





Two tablespoon mustard oil





Two leaves of kaffir lime/godhoraj lebu





1 tablespoon ghee





Method:

Step 1. Dry roast the urad dal in a kadhai. However, some people avoid this toasting part.





Step 2. Transfer it to a strainer or bowl and wash it thoroughly. If you want to avoid roasting, start your prep-work from this step.





Sep 3. Pressure-cook it on a medium flame, with turmeric and salt. Wait until 2-3 whistles.





Step 4. Switch off the flame and set it aside to release the pressure completely.





Step 5. Now, heat the kadhai again and add mustard oil in it.





Step 6. Add bay leaf, red chilli, hing, jeera/saunf, ginger paste and green chillies in written order and sauté till the masala tempers.





Step 7. Pour the boiled dal to it, add sugar and some salt (if needed) and give it a boil.





Step 8. Switch off the flame, add one tablespoon of ghee and the lemon leaves and close the lid, till you serve.





The Non-Veg Version Of Biuli'r Dal:

A popular dish among the fish-loving Bengalis, this version of biuli'r dal includes fried fish head (mach'r matha) or fried shrimps in it. Find the recipe below:





Fry the fish head or shrimps in mustard oil, with turmeric and salt. Keep aside.

Temper bay leaf, red chilli, cumin seeds, ginger paste and green chillies in a kadhai and add the fish head or shrimps to it.

Now add the pressure-cooked dal and give everything a good boil.

Garnish with lemon leaves and close the lid till you serve.

Biuli'r dal, with aloo posto and steamed rice, makes a quintessential lunch for the Bengalis. If you too want to give this delectable combination a try, then check out the recipe for aloo postohere. Do not forget to take a slice of gondhoraj lebu (available in any Bengali market in your city) by the side!





Enjoy your meal!



















