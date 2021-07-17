There are very few in this world who may have not heard of Gordon Ramsay. He is a celebrated master chef with multi Michelin stars to his name. He is also an author, a reality show host and a restaurateur. He is, however, most popularly known for his unique style of critiquing. Gordon Ramsay often posts funny videos of himself sarcastically critiquing recipe videos posted by others attempting to recreate his iconic dishes. As much as he is loved for his witty sense of humour, we adore him even more for his delicious recipes that leave us salivating.





This time the celebrity chef has evoked our pangs of hunger and craving with his version of the fried chicken recipe.





Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Tries Sandwich At Starbucks Drive-Through, Watch His Reaction

How To Make Gordon Ramsay-Style Fried Chicken:

To make Gordon Ramsay's pickle brined chicken recipe you will need the following ingredients:





For the marination:





1) Chicken





2) Pickle brine





3) Buttermilk





4) Onions

5) Garlic





6) Dill





7) Smoked Paprika





8) Salt





For the dredge:





1) Flour





2) Cayenne Pepper





3) Smoked Paprika





4) Salt





5) Pepper





6) Cornstarch





For Coleslaw:





Mix together in a large bowl thinly sliced cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, green onions, and regular onions. Toss with plenty of mayonnaise and salt. Serve cold.





Method:





Start by combining all the ingredients in the marinade and place the chicken in it overnight. Prepare the dredge and coat the chicken in buttermilk and then the dry flour mixture and fry until golden brown. Enjoy with a cool and crunchy coleslaw.





For the dip





In a bowl, add softened butter with honey salt, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, and pepper. Add a few dashes of hot sauce and mix well. Dip hot fried chicken and enjoy.

Take A Look At The Complete Recipe Video:

Also Read: Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Visits India, Learns How To Grate Coconut With His Feet

Previously, Gordon Ramsay had shared his recipe for mouthwatering Onion Tatin burger. This is a unique spin on the traditional burger, made using red onions sliced and soaked in a pickling concoction (made with apple cider vinegar and sugar). The burger is then layered with onions and slices of apple along with a meat patty and cheese. Instead of regular burger buns, this recipe uses pastry dough giving the burger a distinctive flavour and texture. Read all about the burger and its recipe here.





Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Shocks Twitter With His 'Going To Give This Vegan Thing A Try'

Let us know which one you want try first, in the comments below.