How do you like your egg - fried, boiled, poached or basted? It's nice to have so many options, right? Let's agree, eggs are rightly referred to as man's best friend. An egg or two can do wonders at any time of the day. You can cook an egg in multiple different ways and also, use it as the base for hundred different recipes. If you ask us, we enjoy it the most for breakfast. Eggs are uncomplicated, fuss-free and can be prepared in more than 10 to 15 minutes. Moreover, they are quite nutritious too. They are a storehouse of protein, fibre, vitamins and various essential nutrients that help benefit our health. You can have them as is, pair them with toasted bread and even add them to a healthy bowl of salad. Here we bring you another delicious way to enjoy eggs for your breakfast. It's referred to as basted eggs.





What are Basted Eggs?

It is one of the most delicious and uncomplicated ways to enjoy eggs for breakfast. It is often referred to as 'runny eggs' and can be prepared in just no time. Conventionally, busted eggs are cooked in a covered pan with a small amount of liquid, such as water or broth. The lid is used to create steam to cook the egg, while the liquid bastes the egg and keeps it moist. This results in a tender, velvety yolk (that is perfect for dipping toast), and a firm egg white that is fully cooked. This method of cooking is sometimes referred to as "shirring". Basted eggs make the perfect option for those who like eggs cooked in butter or oil and prefer a tender yolk. The basting process adds flavour and helps cook the top of the egg, which makes the egg white firm and crispier.

Now, you might wonder how different is it from poached eggs. While we agree, both basted and poached eggs apparently look the same, if you dive in deep, you will find some striking differences between the two.

What are Poached Eggs?

Poaching is a delicate process that requires some practice. But once you get the hang of it, the process becomes super easy. Here, eggs are cooked in simmering water until the egg white is set and the yolk is cooked as per your desire. Poached eggs are a great option for people who like eggs cooked in water and prefer a runny yolk. Poaching is a low-fat method of cooking eggs. This makes it a preferred egg dish for people who are on a strict diet regime.





Key differences between Basted Egg and Poached Egg:

Cooking method:

Basted eggs are cooked by cracking an egg into a hot skillet and then spooning hot butter or oil over it until the white is cooked and the yolk is slightly runny. Poached egg, on the other hand, is cooked by gently simmering an egg in water, without the use of any added fat.

Appearance:

Basted eggs have a golden-brown, crispy edge around the white and a slightly runny yolk, while poached egg has a smoother, softer texture and a fully cooked white with a runny yolk at the centre.

Texture:

Basted eggs have a firmer texture overall, due to the high heat used in the cooking process. On the other hand, poached eggs are tender and delicate.

Cooking time:

Basted eggs take only a few minutes to cook, while poached eggs can take several minutes to achieve the desired level of doneness.

Serving method:

Basted eggs are typically served on toast or as a part of a breakfast sandwich. Poached eggs, on the other hand, are served as is, or with a side of toast.





How to make basted eggs in 5 easy steps:

1. Heat a pan and grease with oil or butter. Then add water or broth to it.





2. Crack open the eggs into a non-stick pan. Make sure you leave enough space between two eggs. Season with salt and pepper to taste.





3. Cover the pan with a lid and let the eggs cook for some time. The steam from the liquid will cook the eggs from the top down.





4. Check the eggs after a few minutes. If you prefer your yolks to be runnier, cook for less time. If you prefer them to be firmer, cook them for a bit longer.





5. Once the eggs are cooked to your liking, use a spatula to transfer the eggs to a plate. Do it carefully, without breaking the yolk. Click here for detailed recipe.

Tips to remember while making basted eggs:

Always use a non-stick pan. This will help prevent the eggs from sticking to the pan.

Adding a small amount of butter to the pan can help enhance the flavour of the eggs.

If you prefer the yolk to be more cooked, you can try flipping the egg over once the white is set. Then cook it for an additional minute or two.

Try making basted eggs at home and add them to your sandwich, burger and more. You can also serve it on a bed of spinach or avocado and relish.