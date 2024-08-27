Using copperware for drinking water is back in trend now. You will find shining copper drinkware holding a permanent spot in every utensil shop nearby. In fact, these water bottles create an earthy tone and add to the aesthetics of your home setup. But did you know that drinking water in copperware has been an age-old practice, with significant mentions in ancient texts of Ayurveda? If you are thinking of adding a copper bottle to your drinkware collection, we say it is just the right time to do so. Here, we have a complete guide for you to learn how to clean and store a copper water bottle to make use of its potential to the fullest.





According to traditional medical practice, copper has natural purification properties that help kill moulds, fungi, bacteria and other such microorganisms in the water, considered harmful to your health. Ayurveda further states that drinking water in copperware, the first thing every morning, may aid metabolism and balance all three doshas (i.e. Kapha, Vata and Pitta).

Several scientific studies from across the globe have also found that storing water in copperware helps it to acquire certain qualities from the mineral that is considered vital for human health. Moreover, it is also dubbed good for balancing the body's pH levels and neutralizing toxins. To learn more about the health benefits of copper water bottles, click here.





Why Is It Important To Clean Copper Water Bottles Regularly?

Regular use of copper bottles may lead to oxidation, which eventually makes them black and stained. This not only ruins the look and feel of the bottle but also leads to various side effects. Hence, experts suggest cleaning copperware regularly (at least once in two days) to keep up the shine and prevent bacterial growth, oxidation and buildup of impurities.

How To Clean Copper Water Bottles: Simple Ways To Clean Copper Water Bottles:

Option 1: Mix salt and vinegar/lemon juice:

Vinegar and lemon juice contain citric acid that helps eliminate the impurities from the bottle and salt works as a potent scrubbing agent to remove the unwanted stains, making it bright and shining yet again. All you need to do is scrub some salt on the bottle and soak in vinegar-water solution or lemon juice for a while. Then rinse with regular water and pat it dry.

Option 2: Baking soda to the rescue:

Baking soda has always been known to be a great cleaning agent. It stands true for copper utensils as well. Mix vinegar or lemon juice with baking soda and give your bottle a good rub with the solution. Rinse it thoroughly and wipe it well. Keep it in a cool place until the bottle gets dry.

Option 3: Use tamarind:

Tamarind (or imli) has been traditionally used to clean utensils. Citric acid and the natural fibre make it a good scrub, removing impurities and foul odour instantly. Soak a handful of tamarind in water and discard the seeds. Once it softens, rub it well on the bottle. Let it sit for some time and then rinse well under running water. Pat the bottle dry before use.

Option 4: Rub some ketchup:

Do not throw away those extra ketchup sachets at home. Why, you ask? This is because ketchup works as a natural acid to remove copper stains. Spread some ketchup on the bottle and let it sit for some time. Then scrub it well with a soft sponge or nylon pad. Next, rinse it well and pat dry. You can also rub some olive oil on the exterior wall of the bottle after washing for that shine.





Try these tips at home and enjoy the goodness of a copper water bottle to the fullest. Have a nice day!