If you're someone who is on a weight-loss journey, we know how challenging it can be to maintain a strict regime. From persistent workouts to rigorous diets, there's a lot that one has to do to shed off those extra kilos. Speaking of diet food, salad is one such dish that experts often recommend to include in your daily diet. They are low in calories and loaded with essential vitamins and nutrients. Now we know that salads sound boring to many of you, but that doesn't always have to be the case. You can add a mix of various dressings and herbs to enhance the flavour of your salad by several notches. Here we bring you a delicious beetroot salad that'll be a great addition to your weight-loss diet.





Also read: Beetroot Benefits: 5 Delicious Ways To Add Beetroot To Your Diet





Beetroot has been gaining immense popularity as a superfood. This vibrant red vegetable is loaded with antioxidants. It is also rich in key nutrients, including folate, manganese, potassium and vitamins A and C. This yummy salad is made with the goodness of beetroots, red chowli beans, spring onions and asparagus, and drizzled with a tangy beet-orange dressing. Check out the recipe below:

Beetroot Salad Recipe: How To Make Beetroot Salad

First, season the beetroot with salt, pepper and olive oil. Wrap in aluminium foil and bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees C for 25-30 minutes. Trim the beetroot by taking out the skin and cut these into cubes. Leave the trimmings aside for later use. Transfer the beetroot into a bowl and add the cooked red chowli, ripe mango, raw mango and tomato.





To prepare the vinaigrette, in a blender, add all the leftover beetroot trimmings, orange zest, orange juice, salt, pepper, olive oil and mix well. In a tray, season the spring onions with salt, pepper and 1 tsp of olive oil. Grill the asparagus stalks until they become a little soft. Next, crumble the feta cheese in a bowl and season it with zataar spice. Pour the dressing over the beetroot salad and mix well. Transfer the salad onto a plate, garnish with spring onions, grilled asparagus and the crumbled zataar spiced feta.











For the complete recipe of beetroot salad, click here.











For more salad recipes, click here.











So, what are you waiting for? Make your weight loss journey more fun with this delicious beetroot salad recipe. Do let us know how you liked it in the comments below.