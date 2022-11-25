There's something about the winter season that makes us crave all things delicious. The season also brings along many recipes that take us on a bingeing spree. Paratha, makhan, gud ki kheer and more, the options for winter delicacies are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. Another popular winter treat is gajar ka halwa. Made with crunchy carrots, sugar and oodles of ghee, this delicacy instantly tugs at heartstrings. Although the dish finds its roots in a North Indian kitchen, the popularity of gajar ka halwa has gone beyond the region. But did you know, it's not the only way you can enjoy fresh carrots as dessert? That's right.





We recently came across another such delicious dessert recipe that has given carrot a sweet makeover. It's called carrot payasam. For the unversed, payasam is the South Indian-style kheer that is generally made with rice, milk, sugar, ghee, dry fruits and desiccated coconut. However, you will find various unique variations of the classic payasam recipe. One such popular option is carrot payasam.





While we agree carrot is available year-round and we suggest making it with the fresh and crunchy carrots available during the winter season to get the best flavour out of the recipe. Sounds delicious; isn't it? So, without further ado, let's find out the recipe.

Winter-Special Recipe: How To Make Carrot Payasam:

Start with grinding steamed carrots and keep aside.

Heat ghee in a pan.

Add the steamed carrot to it and cook for some time.

Add milk to it, mix and reduce to half.

Add sugar to it and cook until the sugar melts.

Garnish with cashew nuts and serve.

You can enjoy it both hot and cold.

Happy winters!