The one thing that lockdown 2020 has taught us is optimal usage of everything we have at home. For instance, reusing the leftover food from last meal. Today, internet is filled with ideas about how to reuse leftover rice, roti, dal and sabzi to prepare something unique and scrumptious. And we have already tried most of them. But have you ever heard of chicken kebab curry? Yes, that's right! We recently came across a recipe that can help you reuse left over chicken kebabs from last night's party to prepare a scrumptious curry the next day. Juicy kebabs, dunked in spicy, aromatic gravy - this dish screams indulgence. Let's take a look at the recipe.





How To Make Chicken Kebab Curry | Chicken Kebab Curry Recipe:

While you can make this dish with leftover kebabs, this particular recipe demonstrates the process from the scratch. So, before jumping into the main recipe, let's find out how to make chicken kebabs at home.

How To Make Chicken Kebabs At Home:

Take minced chicken in a bowl and add turmeric, powder, lemon juice, salt, red chilli powder and ginger-garlic paste to it.

Mix everything properly and marinate for an hour.

Then add rice flour to the marinated chicken, mix everything and make small kebabs out of it.

Fry the kebabs until they turn golden brown in colour.

Chicken Kebab Curry Recipe:

Take another pan, pour oil in it and add grated onions and ginger-garlic paste and cook everything together.

Add cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder and salt and mix.

Add curd to it and cook for 2 more minutes.

Add water and prepare a gravy.

Finally, add garam masala, kasuri methi and the kebabs.

Transfer it to a bowl, garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Already slurping? So, get hold of the ingredients and prepare this delicious chicken kebab curry for a delicious meal. Let us know how you liked it.





Watch the complete recipe video in the header section.