Sipping on milk isn't just a routine; it's a health boost! Loaded with all the good stuff - calcium, protein, potassium, and that vitamin D glow-up - milk's a wellness powerhouse. But, some steer clear of this healthy drink and skip out on these perks. Inducing in milk daily not only makes your bones and muscles rock-solid but also eases those tummy troubles. So, let's spice things up! Plain milk, not your jam? Say hello to masala milk - the winter superhero and a tastier twist for those not vibing with the regular stuff. Winter's the right time to make that flavour-packed masala milk that's a hug for your soul. Wondering how to make it at home? Fret not, we've got you covered with ways and tips for whipping up your masala milk powder at home. Forget those store-bought premixes and make your own masala milk powder at home.





Why Masala Doodh Is Good in Winter?

Picture this: a cosy evening, a warm blanket, and a mug of piping hot Masala Doodh. Bliss, right? This delicious mix, infused with cardamom, dry ginger powder, black pepper, turmeric, saffron, and a medley of nuts, is your secret weapon against the winter blues. It's not just about the taste; it's a health boost too! According to Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, Doodh is a calcium-rich delight that not only helps burn calories but also fortifies those bones. The healthy fats keep your blood pressure in check, while the protein content becomes your energy ally, repairing those tired muscles.





Masala Milk Powder Recipe: How To Make Your Own Masala Milk Powder:







Now, let's talk about the real deal - making your own Masala Milk Powder at home! No more compromises on taste or texture. Follow these quick tips and become the master of your Masala Milk universe.





Roast Those Dry Delights:

Almonds, cashews, and pistachios take centre stage here. Give them a swirl in the pan until they release their nutty fragrance. Trust us; this step is the secret to a longer shelf life and an explosion of flavours.





Cool is the Rule:

Once roasted, let those dry fruits cool down. Grinding them while hot is a no-no; it'll turn them into an oily mess. Patience is key; let them cool completely on a separate plate.





Blend, Blend, Blend:

Time to bring out the big guns - your mixer or chopper. Toss in the dry fruits, nuts, turmeric, saffron, cardamom seeds, black pepper powder, and dry ginger powder. Hit that plus mode and grind away. Keep it slightly coarse for that extra kick in your milk.





Jar It Up:

Your masala milk powder is now a reality! Transfer it to a glass jar and store it like the treasure it is. Pro tip: Pop it in the fridge to maintain its original taste and aroma. No one wants a funky mix, right?





Sip, Relax, Repeat!

Now that you've got your homemade Masala Milk Powder, winter nights just got a whole lot cosier. Stir a spoonful into hot milk every night, and bask in the warmth of both the drink and the compliments on your culinary prowess. Cheers to health, happiness, and the spicy side of life!











