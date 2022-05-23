There are many reasons to fall in love with pineapple as a fruit. It has a fantastic taste and comes with many health benefits. The humble fruit is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin B, fibres and has several essential minerals. Health experts believe that it boosts digestion, supports weight loss, and helps fight various diseases. Besides relishing it directly, many people also add it to smoothies, juices, fruit salads, and other dishes. However, because of its hard outer covering, many of us find it difficult to peel or chop a pineapple. So, if you are one of those struggling to cut the fruit, watch this video by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, where he shows an easy way to dice and chop the fruit.

How To Peel And Dice Pineapple - Chef Kunal Kapur Shares:

To do this, Chef Kunal, first, cuts off the top (the crown) and base of the fruit and removes those two parts.

Next, he places the pineapple in a vertical position and slices away the outer covering into large strips.

He then, repeats the process from all the sides to get rid of the outer skin entirely. If there are any brown eyes, cut them too, Kunal adds.

He then slits the pineapple from the middle, divides it into chunks, and places them on a chopping board.

Then he further chops them into bite-sized pieces before serving them.

If this technique by Chef Kunal Kapur gave you a better idea of dealing with pineapple, why not try making some delectable dishes using the fruit! One of the dishes you can make with pineapple is halwa. It'll hardly take 30 minutes to make it and the dish is high on the taste quotient. And, if you want to avoid something very sweet, you can try making pineapple pachadi. It's a chutney made with pineapple chunks, some amount of coconut, and a whole lot of spices.





One quick and fuss-free pineapple dish could be rasam as well. Yes, this popular dish in the southern part of the country can be made with the fruit. It only enhances the taste.





On an earlier occasion, Chef Kunal Kapur had shared a hack about cutting carrots. For this, he first takes a carrot and places it flat on a chopping board. Then, he gently removes the outer skin using a peeler. He, then, moves the peeler against the upper side of the carrot to remove the outer skin there as well. Finally, he eliminates the tip (upper part) of the carrot. Read more about it here.





Follow these tips and make the process of cutting and chopping fruits and vegetables an easy affair. Let us know if these tips worked for you, in the comments section below.