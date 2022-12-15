South Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavours and aromas. We can't help but slurp whenever we think of those delicious dosas, idlis, and Chettinad recipes. All of these delicacies, served with lip-smacking coconut chutney and red chutney, truly elevate the cuisine. Indeed, these condiments can spruce up a meal in a matter of minutes. If you want to delve deep into the wonders of South Indian cuisine, you must also try some hidden gems; they are the real deal! One such favourite is Thenga Thayir Chutney, a coconut curd chutney. A no-cook curd and coconut chutney adds the perfect crunch to the delicacy. Doesn't it sound delectable?





If you ask us, this super delicious condiment works as a perfect side dish for many delicacies. For example, lemon rice, uttapam, vada and more. You can even pair it with North Indian parathas, kulchas and more. Now the question arises: Is coconut chutney good for health? Coconut has a high fibre content, which is beneficial to the digestive system. Eating coconut chutney improves bowel movement. It also prevents other digestive issues such as indigestion, constipation, and so on. Another advantage of eating this chutney is that it boosts immunity.





To prepare this, all you need are some basic kitchen essentials like curd (of course), desiccated coconut, ginger, chillies and a few more. We hear you, already slurping! So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Coconut Curd Chutney Recipe: How To Make Coconut Curd Chutney

To begin with, whisk the curd properly and keep it aside. Then, take a mixer grinder and combine the coconut, ginger, and green chillies. Grind until a smooth and consistent paste.

The next step is to add the yogurt and mix again.

Heat oil in a small saucepan, add mustard seeds, urad dal, whole red chillies, and curry leaves. Let them splutter. Once done, pour this tadka into the prepared chutney.

Serve and enjoy! For more such delicious South Indian accompaniments, click here for some of our best recipes.

So, what are you waiting for? Go try out this recipe and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below. For more such quick-fix ideas, stay tuned!



