Street food is an indispensable part of Indian cuisine. In India, it truly represents a way of life. There are hundreds of different street food dishes from almost every region of India. From Samosa to Bonda, Pakoda and more, this list is never-ending, leaving us spoilt for choices. But how can we discuss some of the best and mouth-watering Indian snacks without mentioning kachori. Kachori is a popular Indian street food that has been around since the early 16th century. They are a light and crunchy deep-fried snack with a crisp maida (refined flour) shell that is filled with a substantial filling of either dals or vegetables and is all flavoured with a variety of chutneys and spices. We may have got your attention, so treat yourself to a cheat day and enjoy the eclectic flavours of this extraordinary and appetizing urad dal kachori.





For the unversed, the traditional filling of kachori, which is a spicy mixture of urad dal and moong dal, is thought to have been invented by Marwaris in Rajasthan. It is available today in a wide variety of flavours and specialties. The list is endless, from dahi kachori to matar kachori to delectable pyaz kachori and more. Without any further ado, let's learn how to make urad dal kachori.

Easy Kachori Recipe: How To Make Urad Dal Kachori

To begin with, combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, a bit of baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl or pan. Mix thoroughly with a spoon. Then stir in some desi ghee to combine the dough. Add water in portions and knead a soft dough.





For filling of the kachori, rinse urad dal several times before soaking. And then add urad dal in enough water for 3 to 4 hours or overnight, then completely drain the water. Blend the dal in a grinder jar.





Grind to a semi-fine or coarse paste without adding any water or very little water. Make a coarse paste, not a fine paste. Set aside the paste. In a pan, heat 1/2 tsp of ghee. Stir in 1/2 tsp of cumin seeds and add chopped ginger and green chillies. For the complete recipe of making urad dal kachori, click here.











Try it at home and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below.